Kelly Clarkson’s radical reworking of Dolly Parton’s ‘9 to 5’ has people deeply divided

Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson dropped a brand new, reworked version of the former’s classic song, ‘9 To 5’ on Friday.

Parton wrote the original as the theme tune for the 1980 movie of the same name. She’s recorded a new version with Clarkson to accompany a documentary to discuss the film’s legacy. The Oscar-winning movie spawned both a TV show and a Broadway musical.

The new version finds the song slowed down, adding a more poignant edge to the lyrics. The documentary’s producer, Shane McAnally, arranged and produced the track.

Related: Dolly Parton just did something amazing

In a press release, Parton said, “Nobody sings like Kelly Clarkson. She makes any song come alive,” she said. “I love her voice on ‘9 to 5’ and I am so proud I got to sing with her on it. I’m equally as proud of the wonderful arrangement and production by Shane McAnally.”

Kelly Clarkson said, “I am so honored that Dolly asked me to reimagine this iconic song, ‘9 to 5,’ with her! She is so talented, an inspiration to all women, and one of the sweetest people you will ever meet!”

Clarkson acknowledged the new version might not be to everyone’s tastes.

“I hope y’all like what we did, but even if you don’t, remember I got to sing a duet with the magical Dolly Parton, and now have bragging rights til the end of time!”

There’s no arguing with that!

Online, the version has indeed split opinions.

The arrangement is ok and Kelly sounds awesome as usual but why all the effects on Dolly’s voice? It’s ok for me to prefer the original version. Was hoping that was the duet. That being said, it was not bad, just not great and new takes can bring new life to a song. — Chris Godfrey (@ChrisGodfrey4) September 9, 2022

Love, love, LOVE this! Makes me wonder if it’s closer to Dolly’s original conception of the song and they just bumped up the tempo for the movie. Powerful lyrics make greater impact when you have time to absorb…Kelly and Dolly knocked it out of the park❤️ — Rich on LI (@richaroonie) September 9, 2022

Should have left well enough alone. You just can’t remake a classic. Love Kelly who can sing anything and her voice is fantastic ‘ but Dolly’ she is my all time favorite singer her voice sounds cartoonish. Not a thumbs up for me. — Gh88dp (@hernandezg1188) September 10, 2022

I love this new arrangement. The both of you are incredible! I hope it goes number one. — DEMOCRACY FOREVER (@Rockiesoul) September 9, 2022

Wow!!! Spectacular reworking!!! — SiBurman (@symbosimbo) September 9, 2022

Not bad, but gotta be honest, I still like the original much better. Kelly’s lucky to have had you collaborate on this. Without your participation it would probably get little attention. — Chicago Tim 🌻 🇺🇦 (@iTebowCHI) September 9, 2022

This is a unique take on the song, and it sounds just like..WoW!!!😱😎🔥 — Ernie Luna II 🎤🎸🎮🏀🏈 (@FlawedExcuses) September 9, 2022

Related: Dolly Parton reacts to Lil Nas X’s version of ‘Jolene’

The documentary, Still Working 9 to 5 opens in limited theaters on Sept. 16.

What do you make of this new version of the song?