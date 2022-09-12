cup o' ambition

Kelly Clarkson’s radical reworking of Dolly Parton’s ‘9 to 5’ has people deeply divided

Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson
Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson dropped a brand new, reworked version of the former’s classic song, ‘9 To 5’ on Friday.

Parton wrote the original as the theme tune for the 1980 movie of the same name. She’s recorded a new version with Clarkson to accompany a documentary to discuss the film’s legacy. The Oscar-winning movie spawned both a TV show and a Broadway musical.

The new version finds the song slowed down, adding a more poignant edge to the lyrics. The documentary’s producer, Shane McAnally, arranged and produced the track.

In a press release, Parton said, “Nobody sings like Kelly Clarkson. She makes any song come alive,” she said. “I love her voice on ‘9 to 5’ and I am so proud I got to sing with her on it. I’m equally as proud of the wonderful arrangement and production by Shane McAnally.”

Kelly Clarkson said, “I am so honored that Dolly asked me to reimagine this iconic song, ‘9 to 5,’ with her! She is so talented, an inspiration to all women, and one of the sweetest people you will ever meet!”

Clarkson acknowledged the new version might not be to everyone’s tastes.

“I hope y’all like what we did, but even if you don’t, remember I got to sing a duet with the magical Dolly Parton, and now have bragging rights til the end of time!”

There’s no arguing with that!

Online, the version has indeed split opinions.

The documentary, Still Working 9 to 5 opens in limited theaters on Sept. 16.

What do you make of this new version of the song?