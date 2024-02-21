cringe

Man shows off Donald Trump tattoo and it actually just looks like Ross Mathews

By
Donald Trump and Ross Mathews
Donald Trump and Ross Mathews (Photo: Shutterstock)

Ross Mathews was trending on social media today. The reason? A President’s Day posting of a Donald Trump tattoo.

Here it is.

“If you’re not showing off your new President Trump tattoo for #PresidentsDay, then you’re not patrioting correctly. Sorry not sorry!” said the @GaryPetersonUSA account.

We don’t actually think the account belongs to a diehard, America First patriot as his postings appear more like parodies. Then again, when it comes to Trump supporters, it’s very hard to tell.

Real or not, many took it very seriously. And most were thinking the same thing.

Others saw another familiar face.

Mathews began his TV career as an intern on The Jay Leno Show. He found greater fame with his appearances as a judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race. He followed this with regular appearances on The Drew Barrymore Show.

If you think this is the first time Donald Trump and Ross Mathews’s names have ever been linked, think again. A few months ago, Mathews revealed that his very first visit to Palm Springs was down to Donald Trump (Mathews now has a home in the gay-friendly city).

On the Out & About podcast, Mathews said he’d been invited to judge Miss Teen USA, organized by Trump, when it took place in Palm Springs. It’s unsure what year he attended but the event took place in the city in 2003, 2004 and 2006. Mathews said he’d rarely felt less qualified to judge a competition.

We’re not sure Donald Trump will welcome the Lindsey Graham/Ross Mathews comparisons. Earlier this month he was widely mocked for a posting on Truth Social in which he compared his looks to Elvis Presley.

