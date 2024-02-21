Man shows off Donald Trump tattoo and it actually just looks like Ross Mathews

Donald Trump and Ross Mathews (Photo: Shutterstock)

Ross Mathews was trending on social media today. The reason? A President’s Day posting of a Donald Trump tattoo.

Here it is.

If you’re not showing off your new President Trump tattoo for #PresidentsDay, then you’re not patrioting correctly. Sorry not sorry! pic.twitter.com/gUmxMFcxBd — Gary Peterson 🇺🇸 (@GaryPetersonUSA) February 19, 2024

Politics, but make it gay! Stay woke with our daily briefing while staying informed on all things LGBTQ+ entertainment, life, and more!

“If you’re not showing off your new President Trump tattoo for #PresidentsDay, then you’re not patrioting correctly. Sorry not sorry!” said the @GaryPetersonUSA account.

We don’t actually think the account belongs to a diehard, America First patriot as his postings appear more like parodies. Then again, when it comes to Trump supporters, it’s very hard to tell.

Real or not, many took it very seriously. And most were thinking the same thing.

This is the Hilarious Ross Matthews. https://t.co/N0yQB3XLVF — Guy Branum (@guybranum) February 21, 2024

That’s Ross Mathews — Brandon (@BrandonBohning) February 20, 2024

Looks like Ross Mathews. @helloross — Todd Ryan • ABC Productions (@abcproductions) February 20, 2024

Others saw another familiar face.

Why does the tattoo look like a love child of Trump and Lindsey Graham? 😂 — Thiru (@thiruverseII) February 20, 2024

This looks like Lindsey Graham — MsCarolFox LAX, Vegas,BWI,Tysons, NYC +++ or FMTY (@xratedwife) February 20, 2024

When you want to honor Donald Trump, John Candy, and Lindsey Graham but you only have room for one tattoo.



Compromises must be made. https://t.co/ufdk8GucTE — Tim Cool (@KaladinFree) February 20, 2024

Mathews began his TV career as an intern on The Jay Leno Show. He found greater fame with his appearances as a judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race. He followed this with regular appearances on The Drew Barrymore Show.

If you think this is the first time Donald Trump and Ross Mathews’s names have ever been linked, think again. A few months ago, Mathews revealed that his very first visit to Palm Springs was down to Donald Trump (Mathews now has a home in the gay-friendly city).

On the Out & About podcast, Mathews said he’d been invited to judge Miss Teen USA, organized by Trump, when it took place in Palm Springs. It’s unsure what year he attended but the event took place in the city in 2003, 2004 and 2006. Mathews said he’d rarely felt less qualified to judge a competition.

We’re not sure Donald Trump will welcome the Lindsey Graham/Ross Mathews comparisons. Earlier this month he was widely mocked for a posting on Truth Social in which he compared his looks to Elvis Presley.

Delusional and egomaniacal Donald Trump thinks he looks like Elvis Presley. pic.twitter.com/Qome5cnaEq — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) February 4, 2024