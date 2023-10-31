Ross Mathews & his husband serve #relationshipgoals in latest date night post

TV host and comedian Ross Mathews paid tribute to his husband in a sweet Instagram post over the weekend.

Beside a photo of him and his hubby, Wellinthon Garcia, smiling at a dinner table, Mathews wrote, “I love this pic of me & my husband @drgarciamathews because it captures us as we are. This is what it looks like to sit across from us at dinner, when we are with our friends – laughing & engaging with others & enjoying life.

“I can’t begin to tell you how happy I am. 🥰 I wish this kind of happiness for all of you, too. ❤️”

Awww! How sweet is that?

Puerto Vallarta romance

Mathews and Garcia met in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, shortly before the Covid pandemic hit in 2020.

Mathews spotted Garcia by the hotel pool one morning and sauntered over to introduce himself, saying, “Hi, I’m Ross Mathews.” Garcia had no idea who he was, so simply replied, “Hi, I’m Dr. Wellinthon Garcia.”

Mathews was based in Palm Springs and Garcia, who was born in the Dominican Republic, was in New York. Garcia works in education.

“Everything shut down,” recalls Mathews. “We went from March until almost August without seeing each other. We dated over Zoom and FaceTime. We put the effort in: We’d do Taco Tuesdays or watch the same movie and be like, ‘3-2-1-play.’ We would find different ways to go on dates. In a way, it actually forced us to have deep conversations and get to know each other in a way that we wouldn’t have if we were just, you know, hitting it.”

Things progressed as travel restrictions eased and Mathews was invited to be a regular guest on The Drew Barrymore Show. This meant he spent much more time in New York City.

Mathews shared in February 2021 on the show that he and Garcia had become engaged. They got married at the Almar Resort in Puerto Vallarta, where they first met, in May 2022. Drew Barrymore was the flower girl for the ceremony.

Watch the whole Drew Barrymore team get into the spirit of Halloween today (October 31). The show teased the crew’s outfits on Instagram yesterday, with Mathews stepping out as country legend Dolly Parton.