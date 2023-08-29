Marjorie Taylor Greene posts another dumb tweet that should forever haunt her

Despite her obvious desire to be taken seriously as a political figure, George Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene just can’t help displaying the factors that make her woefully unqualified.

Yesterday, she was at it again. This time she took aim at global warming.

“There is no climate crisis, it’s a fabricated scam that lines the pockets of politicians and their business partners with the zero carbon hoax and carbon credit scams,” Greene whined on X (formerly Twitter).

“But man is not causing the Earth to heat up nor will be able to cause it to cool. Shame on the climate cultists using the tragedy in Hawaii to sell their agenda.”

That human activity is having an impact on the global climate is accepted by every major scientific organization in the field and most of the world’s governments. June 2023 was the warmest since records began in 1850. In fact, the whole year—2023—is similarly shaping up to be the warmest, beating records set only in 2020 and 2016.

Just this week, a study concluded that residents in some parts of California were seeing a dip in life expectancy because of all the wildfire smoke they’re now breathing.

There are questions over the real-world benefits of carbon credit schemes, which some believe corporations use to green-wash their credentials. However, the science behind global warming is unequivocal.

This is not, however, the first time Greene has claimed it’s all a hoax. In June 2022, appearing on a podcast with her now-boyfriend, Brian Glenn, Greene claimed, “We have already warmed one degree Celsius and do you know what has happened since then?”

“We have had more food grown since then, which feeds people. We are producing fossil fuels, that keeps people’s houses warm in the winter. That saves people’s lives, people die in the cold.

“This Earth warming and carbon is actually healthy for us.”

Greene seems blissfully unaware that fossil fuels will run out if we continue to use them.

Greene’s tweet prompted plenty of eye-rolls online.

“Trans cult”

When not trying to educate folk about climate change, Greene returned to another of her pet subjects this week: The supposed evils of trans rights.

Responding to a poll relating to trans people participating in sports, Greene tweeted, “Two thirds of voters don’t want men playing in women’s sports.

“The American people are SICK and tired of the trans cult ruining women’s sports and corrupting our children. The numbers prove it.”

She also posted another bizarre video of herself working out and supposedly displaying “grace.”

“While jealous haters try to undermine and divide MAGA, I choose GRACE ✝️💪😎🇺🇸”