Mary Trump talks about her uncle’s “terrible fear” ahead of #arraignmentday & the possibility of him going to prison

As Donald Trump prepares to surrender himself to authorities in Miami at 3PM today after being charged by the feds for his alleged mishandling of classified documents stored in the bathroom at Mar-a-Lago, his his pesky lesbian niece, psychologist and bestselling author Mary Trump, has been on the media circuit talking about her crazy uncle’s frantic state of mind during this truly disgraceful moment in American history.

This is a visual representation of Donald Trump's contempt for our democracy, for America's national security, and for YOU: pic.twitter.com/ovBpTrDMoW — Mary L. Trump (@MaryLTrump) June 9, 2023

“I don’t think there’s any case that can be made in defense of his actions,” she told The New Republic this week ahead of today’s arraignment, adding that he’s likely “feeling terrible fear” and lashing out because it “has always worked before.”

“For Donald, it has almost always been about running out the clock,” Trump notes, adding that he’s always been able to weasel out of situations with more money and more lawyers.

This time, however, feels different.

Probably because the ex-president is up against the U.S. Department of Justice, which has a 99.6% conviction rate in these sorts of cases, according to data published by the Pew Research Center in 2019.

In a follow-up interview with Lawrence O’Donnell on MSNBC last night, Trump was asked about how afraid her crazy uncle might be of going to prison right now.

“I don’t think that he allows himself to believe that’s a possibility,” she replied. “It is literally beyond him to imagine a situation in which he would be held accountable to such a degree that he would lose him freedom.”

“If he could comprehend that that was a viable possibility, he would be terrified in a way that he hasn’t been,” she continued, before adding, “Donald lives his life in fear. He just does everything in his power to cover the fear over with anger most often, and sometimes [with] that blend of arrogance and self-aggrandizement that we often seem him traffic in.”

Later in the interview, she said things like temper tantrums and “refusing to acknowledge reality” have worked for him when it comes weaseling out of situations, however “he may have reached the end of that particular road.”

The ex-president is accused of 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information; one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice; one count of withholding a document or record; one count of corruptly concealing a document or record; one count of concealing a document in a federal investigation; one count of scheme to conceal; and one count of false statements and representations for a grand total of 37 counts. He has denied any wrongdoing.

