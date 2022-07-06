Matt Gaetz should be very, very worried after this ominous court filing

If it feels like the federal investigation into Matt Gaetz‘s alleged underage sex crimes has been going on forever, it’s because it has. But it looks like things might be wrapping up soon.
Quick recap: The DOJ has been investigating whether the anti-LGBTQ lawmaker paid an underage girl for sex and traveled with her across state lines in 2018. Gaetz swears he’s innocent, but his former wingman, Joel Greenberg, has reportedly told the feds otherwise.
Greenberg is currently facing 12 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to six federal crimes last year, including child sex trafficking, identity theft, stalking, wire fraud, and conspiracy to bribe a public official. His sentencing has been delayed several times since striking a plea deal in May 2021 while citing his ongoing cooperation with investigators.
As Greenberg wraps up his work with the feds, and as his sentencing date draws nearer, his attorney, Fritz Scheller, filed a motion yesterday asking a judge for permission to submit additional information about his help in the Gaetz investigation, as well as multiple other criminal probes, under seal.
“Pursuant to his plea agreement with the Government and to mitigate the significant penalties he faces, Mr. Greenberg has been cooperating with federal prosecutors in active investigations currently being conducted by the United States Attorney’s Office in the Middle District of Florida and the Department of Justice in Washington D.C. as well as in other jurisdictions,” Scheller wrote in the filing to the Florida court.
Scheller asked that the additional information be filed under seal because it contains sensitive information about ongoing investigations and prosecutions “as well as information regarding the nature and extent of Mr. Greenberg’s ongoing cooperation.”
“If this Court sets a hearing on the motion, the proceeding will convey specific information to the Court concerning Mr. Greenberg’s cooperation against multiple individuals,” he wrote.
Ongoing investigations and prosecutions? In Florida, D.C., and “other jurisdictions”? Multiple individuals? That certainly sounds… ominous. At least for Gaetz and whoever else Greenberg has ratted out. We wonder who it might be?
OK, so what does this all mean exactly?
Legal analyst Lisa Rubin breaks it down on Twitter:
Grab the popcorn, folx. We have a feeling things are about to get very interesting.
