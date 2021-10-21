Matt Gaetz’s latest conspiracy theory is even more nuts than usual

Embattled Congressman Matt Gaetz has made a stunning new claim on the floor of the House of Representatives. In a speech on Wednesday, Gatez claimed a hitman is trying to murder him. In another wacky twist, he also alleged that the Department of Justice is blocking the arrest of the individual.

Gaetz took to the floor of the House to make the accusation without warning. “I think someone may be trying to kill me,” Gaetz said. “If they are successful, I would like my constituents and my family to know who stopped their arrest.”

Gaetz went on to claim that on October 8, a Twitter user under the handle @CIABobIsAtYourDoor tweeted at him with a message claiming that the city of Portland had taken out a hit on the congressman. Gaetz further claimed–without citing evidence–that he was told the individual traveled to Washington, D.C., and that Capitol Police recommended his arrest. Gaetz then alleged that the Department of Justice had refused to arrest the self-proclaimed hitman…because Gaetz is a Republican.

It’s not clear to us why the Capitol Police would seek authorization from the Department of Justice for an arrest. Generally speaking, police in any region can arrest an individual with probable cause. That includes death threats made on Twitter. We do, however, suspect Gaetz may have ulterior motives in telling his story.

Gaetz has become the subject of several investigations amid allegations of sex trafficking, prostitution, obstruction of justice, and campaign finance violations. Gaetz has denied any wrongdoing, though a close friend and former associate, Joel Greenberg, agreed earlier this week to participate in a probe of the Florida Congressman. Greenberg has already pled guilty to charges of sex trafficking of a child after having sex with a 17-year-old girl. Gaetz is also rumored to have paid the underage girl for sex.