Matt Lister’s bunny ears, Maluma’s short shorts, & Neil Patrick Harris’ summer pump

This week the LGBTQ+ Glitterati™ gathered in Hollywood for the 2023 Queerties Awards, Madonna mourned the death of her brother, and kids responded to drag queens with open arms. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Michael B. Jordan posed for Calvin Klein.

 

Sam Smith got cinched.

 

Matt Lister became a bunny.

 

Chris Salvatore got his hair cut.

 

Cristiano Ronaldo held his rings.

 

Maluma got some sun.

 

Laith Ashley undressed.

Nathan Nuyts had the gym to himself.

 

Garrett Swann thought it through.

 

Neil Patrick Harris lifted weights.

 

Jai Rodriguez gave tongue.

 

Chai Freeman wore glasses.

 

Garrett Hawley worked on his balance.

 

Sergio Carvajal went diving.

 

Max Emerson headed home.

 

Jaymes Vaughan went cruising.

 

Tom Daley took a hike.

 

Jae Fusz covered his eyes.

 

Arthur Nory got a pearl necklace.

 

And Tom Prior went to Tulum.

 

