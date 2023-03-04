Matt Lister’s bunny ears, Maluma’s short shorts, & Neil Patrick Harris’ summer pump

This week the LGBTQ+ Glitterati™ gathered in Hollywood for the 2023 Queerties Awards, Madonna mourned the death of her brother, and kids responded to drag queens with open arms. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Michael B. Jordan posed for Calvin Klein.
View this post on Instagram
Sam Smith got cinched.
View this post on Instagram
Matt Lister became a bunny.
View this post on Instagram
Chris Salvatore got his hair cut.
View this post on Instagram
Cristiano Ronaldo held his rings.
View this post on Instagram
Maluma got some sun.
View this post on Instagram
Laith Ashley undressed.
View this post on Instagram
Nathan Nuyts had the gym to himself.
View this post on Instagram
Garrett Swann thought it through.
View this post on Instagram
Neil Patrick Harris lifted weights.
View this post on Instagram
Jai Rodriguez gave tongue.
View this post on Instagram
Chai Freeman wore glasses.
View this post on Instagram
Garrett Hawley worked on his balance.
View this post on Instagram
Sergio Carvajal went diving.
View this post on Instagram
Max Emerson headed home.
View this post on Instagram
Jaymes Vaughan went cruising.
View this post on Instagram
Tom Daley took a hike.
View this post on Instagram
Jae Fusz covered his eyes.
View this post on Instagram
Arthur Nory got a pearl necklace.
View this post on Instagram
And Tom Prior went to Tulum.
View this post on Instagram
3 Comments
Kangol2
Michael B. Jordan wins the week, the month, you name it. His pairing with Jonathan Majors in Creed III burns up the screen! Lots of other snacks this week too, including all the fit 40 somethings!
mz.sam
Agreed. But the real life Rocky and Creed is seen on Laith’s Insta-clip training with his dad. Phenomenal!!!
Jimmy T
Max Emerson is physical perfection.