Matteo Lane’s hometown tour, Noah Beck’s turkey day workout, & the gayest tree ornament

Peep the new emotional daddy divorce drama starring Luke Evans and Billy Porter, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:
Matteo Lane explored Old Boystown.
@matteolane Chicago memories! North Halsted (formally known as Boys Town) #matteolane #comedian #standup ♬ original sound – MatteoLane
Kathy Griffin made a case for the lesbians.
@kathygriffin
All hail the lesbians!! 💪🏻🏳️🌈 Catch me on The Bald and The Beautiful!!♬ original sound – realkathygriffin
Jonathan van Ness took a family photo.
@jvn_official
Trying to take a family photo is a lot harder than it looks 😭🐈🐕♬ Now That We Don't Talk (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault) – Taylor Swift
Jubilee tested the strongest gaydars.
@jubilee Who has the best gaydar?🤔 This episode of Ranking was a fun one…Watch the full episode in the link in our bio! #ranking #lgbtq #youtube #fun ♬ original sound – Jubilee
Santino Benamati played pickleball.
Noah Beck burned off his Thanksgiving feast.
@noahbeck
before that thanksgiving FEAST🦃 grateful for u all🤎♬ CLOUD 333 – Bvtter
Matt Ricotta made a pie.
@baking_daze Pecan pie with no eggs, no dairy, no corn syrup, and a chai-spiced kick 🥧 #fyp #pecanpie #pie #thanksgiving #holidaybaking #vegan #veganbaking #vegantiktok #gay #gaytiktok #bakingdaze ♬ Elf – Main Theme – Geek Music
Johnny Zhu attended a fairy tale wedding.
@novelview Replying to @kevy it was an honor to be a part of their beautiful moment, as they remold the concept of marriage not only for gay asians, but also queer minorities everywhere 🫶🏼 tying together culture, love, and acceptance from your biological and chosen family. Its moments that this that remind us all that love is love, and that no governing law is greater than our fight for equality abd acceptance. #gay #gaytiktok ♬ A Thousand Years – Christina Perri
Gay dads decorated the tree.
@joeyisadogsname #dragrace @RuPaul @RuPaul’s Drag Race #christmas #gaydads ♬ original sound – joeyisadogsname
And our Editors uncovered the truth about the Ariston Bathhouse raid.
@queerty Decades before the Stonewall Riots in 1969, there was another violent police altercation in 1903 at the Ariston Bathhouse in New York City. #lgbtqhistory #stonewallriots #ariston #bathhouse ♬ original sound – Queerty*
One Comment
Ronbo
I loved Matteo live and look forward to Kathy Griffin this spring. THESE are our people who effect positive change of, in and for our community – one story at a time.
If you’ve never been the object of a speeding car and the sound “faaaagaaaaa” you probably are too sensitive to attend. There will be humor.