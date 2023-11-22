Remembering the 1903 Ariston Bathhouse Raid, the first documented antigay police raid in the US

If you don’t follow @Queerty on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Tiktok and Threads, you’re only getting half the story.

Decades before the Stonewall Riots in 1969, there was another violent police altercation in 1903 at the Ariston Bathhouse in New York City.

The Ariston Bathhouse Raid is a critical fragment of queer history, a grim reminder of a past filled with widespread prejudice, but also an example of how far society has come in accepting LGBTQ+ people over the last 100 years.

