instastuds

Matthew Camp’s cuddle buddy, Pietro Boselli’s shades, & Ed Westwick’s messy bed

By

This week Rihanna launched a new men’s lingerie line, Bradley Cooper went full-frontal, and Adam Rippon got hitched. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Colton Haynes wore green.

 

A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes)

Cody Simpson worked out.

 

A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared)

Shomari Francis got a haircut.

 

A post shared by Shomari Francis (@shomarifrancis)

Ed Westwick knelt in bed.

 

A post shared by Ed Westwick (@edwestwick)

Taylor Phillips returned to Costa Rica.

 

A post shared by Taylor Phillips (@taylorjphillips)

Dwayne wore yellow.

 

A post shared by Dwayne (@dwaynesays)

Cristiano Ronaldo stood in the shallow end.

 

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

Max Emerson and Andres Camilo celebrated six years.

 

A post shared by Andrés Camilo (@andrescamilo___)

Ryan Cleary rode a boat.

 

A post shared by Ryan Cleary (@theryancleary)

Pietro Boselli wore shades.

 

A post shared by Pietro Boselli (@pietroboselli)

Sachin Bhatt stretched out.

 

A post shared by s a c h i n (@sachinbhatt)

Noah Gao got out of the water.

 

A post shared by Noah Gao (@noahgao)

Matt Lister stopped the safari.

 

A post shared by @mrmattlister

Matthew Camp cuddled in the morning.

 

A post shared by Matthew Camp (@matthewcamp)

Matthieu Charneau hung around.

 

A post shared by Matthieu Charneau (@matthieucharneau)

Mehcad Brooks glistened.

 

A post shared by Mehcad ᤅ (@mehcadbrooks)

Miles McMillan showed some pit.

 

A post shared by Miles McMillan (@milesmcmillan)

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka hit the beach.

 

A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph)

Carson Jones checked himself out.

 

A post shared by Carson Jones (@thedapperzookeeper)

And Chris Salvatore took a dip.

 

A post shared by Chris Salvatore (@chrissalvatore)