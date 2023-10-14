Tom of Finland mugs, ‘Modern Family’ memes & Madonna: 10 things we’re obsessed with this week

A wise man once said, “Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.” (Yes, that was a Ferris Bueller quote, but we promise this is going to get much gayer.)

As far as the news goes, it’s been a nonstop week for the gays… especially if you’re George Santos or a member of the Biden fam. On top of that, the NHL is bowing down to the complaints of trashy homophobes and the threat of Kari Lake looms. Ew.

In the chaotic and plugged-in world we live in, it’s important to take time to celebrate what brings us joy. Introducing “10 things we’re obsessed with this week,” our chance to share the hilarious LGBTQ+ online creators, books, films, and snaggable material possessions that are making us happy.

Take a breath, load up the meditation app (if you need it), and be prepared to get obsessed.

1. Tom of Finland Beach Mug by Vaja Finland

Image Credit: Tom of Finland Store C/O Culture Edit

The arrival of autumn means iced coffee season is coming to a close, but that doesn’t mean you have to consume your warm beverage like a straight person. This porcelain Tom of Finland Beach Mug ($55 through Culture Edit’s Tom of Finland online store) is not only an oven, microwave, and dishwasher safe mug. It’s also a work of art. And all your gay friends (and girlfriends) are going to love sipping from it.

2. The Mean Gays

Will their friendship survive this ? pic.twitter.com/AY427NpWeC — Aaron (ATL Pride Oct 12-15) (@AaronGoldyBoy) October 6, 2023

Comedian Aaron Goldenberg is hilarious in shows like The Righteous Gemstones and Swarm, but his “Mean Gay” character (alongside frequent collaborator Jake Jonez) may be his best performance yet. After going viral on TikTok, the Mean Gays have taken over a pool, disrupted a baby shower, and even visited a local aquarium. It’s painfully real –– and I have not stopped laughing.

3. Night of the Vivid Dead Ombre French Bulldog Halloween Scene Prop

Image Credit: Target

This pink ombre French bulldog skeleton ($20 via Target online) has no business being this cute. I purchased it during a fever dream (read: late-night online shopping binge, fueled by a pumpkin-spice cold brew consumed at 6 p.m.) and expected to be embarrassed by sheer gaucheishness.

But after coupling my camp lil’ buddy with these multicolored Halloween pumpkins ($10 for an 8-pack), I think I’ve found my new favorite Halloween decorations. Plus, it’s a lot cheaper than an actual Frenchie.

4. The Queer Film Guide by Kyle Turner

Image Credit: Amazon

It’s rare to find a “Best of” list from cultural gatekeepers that fully appreciates LGBTQ+ filmmakers and the queer-coded cinema that we were raised on. Kyle Turner, a New York-based queer author and film critic, does just that with The Queer Film Guide. Turner spent the summer promoting the book everywhere from Provincetown to Fire Island, and the guide offers a must-see list of 100 pivotal queer films “that are often overlooked but foundational to the art form and the wider culture.” Score your copy for $19.95 via Barnes and Noble.

5. The Archer dating app.

Image Credit: Archer

Could this be the holy grail of gay dating apps? That’s still to be seen. But on the surface, Archer is pretty f*cking great. Billed as “the only social-first dating app for queer men,” it’s already proven handy for me in New York City and just launched nationwide.

Its creators tout it as “for gay men, by gay men” and it shows. Your profile’s first pic HAS to include your face, profiles are verified via selfies, and you can find like-minded partners through tags around hobbies or common goals (i.e. dating, fun, or “networking.”) Download and get searching now.

6. I’ve Had It Podcast with Jennifer Welch and Angie “Pumps” Sullivan

Jennifer Welch and Angie “Pumps” Sullivan have taken the internet (and podcasting charts) by storm with I’ve Had It, their “anti-positivity” podcast. These ladies are pissed off, hilarious, and unfiltered (“I would rather paint the interior of my office walls with a Q-tip than go to a PTA meeting,” Sullivan once said.) And the outspoken LGBTQ+ allies have had some iconic guests like Cody Rigsby, Trixie Mattel, and Bobby Berk. Check it out on YouTube or your go-to podcasting app.

7. “I Am Kenough” Tie-Dye Hoodie from Barbie

Image Credit: Mattel

Ken from Barbie for Halloween? Groundbreaking. Mattel Creations is hawking the “Barbie The Movie Official ‘I Am Kenough’ Unisex Hoodie” for $60. The hooded sweatshirt is the perfect costume option for anyone dressing up as Ken who can’t afford Ryan Gosling’s airbrushed abs , or those that can’t seem to get cozy Kenough on their own.

8. The Cameron Tucker from Modern Family meme

waiting for the cashier to notice me after I screw up the self check out again pic.twitter.com/Q1jxAWbUyg — stoned cold fox (@roastmalone_) October 8, 2023

Move over, Kevin James –– there’s a new meme man in town. These hilarious tweets posts featuring a flamboyant posed Eric Stonestreet from a Modern Family photoshoot have taken over my timeline. Major props to whomever Photoshopped a harness on him for this one.

9. Celsius Energy Drinks

Fighting the urge to drink Celsius pic.twitter.com/GDT1Unde1s — ?? (@aahhjeezz) October 3, 2023

It’s giving Red Bull, but make it “self-care.” Seemingly over night, CELSIUS energy drinks have popped up everywhere. Made with “no artificial preservatives or flavors, no aspartame or high fructose corn syrup” and “low in sodium,” my fave (the CELSIUS Sparkling Orange) helps give me that extra boost I need when the sun starts setting at 3:31 p.m. (Thanks, Daylight Savings Time.)

But with a whopping 200 mg of caffeine, consume at your own risk. Snag a 12 pack for $19 on Amazon.

10. Madonna‘s London arrival before The Celebration Tour

It's a tradition that's almost as old as the monarchy itself. When the King or Queen is in residence at Buckingham Palace, the distinctive Royal Standard flag will fly at full mast.



But, this time it's for the Queen of Pop Madonna.#madonna #madonnacelebrationtour pic.twitter.com/ixoMoEBcsp — DrownedMadonna.com (@DrownedMadonna) October 11, 2023

What can we say? A queen knows how to arrive in style, and we’ll be stalking the internet for setlist spoilers and costume updates from the first stop on Madge’s highly-anticipated global jaunt.