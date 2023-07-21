Meet Diego Escobar, the actor going full frontal in the new season of erotic mag comedy ‘Minx’

Image Credit: ‘Minx,’ Starz

You really should not be sleeping on the Starz comedy Minx, an addictive series about the creation of the first women’s erotic magazine in the ’70s.

Oh, sure, it’s a ridiculously fun watch with an ace ensemble (led by New Girl‘s Jake Johnson and Guardians Of The Galaxy‘s Ophelia Lovibond) and a thoughtful examination of gender politics at a time of sexual liberation.

But also: It’s got a lot of d*cks. A lot.

Loosely based off the story behind male “nudie mags” like Playgirl and Viva, the first season (which aired on HBO Max before the show was canceled then revived by Starz) showed us how a couple of dreamers got the erotic mag, Minx, off the ground, letting us know right away that this show would not be holding back. How could you make a show about a magazine of naked men without showing naked men?

The pilot alone featured a full-on penis montage, and also put the gorgeous future Red, White & Royal Blue star Taylor Zakhar Perez—all of him *wink*—on our radar. We were sold.

Season two returns this weekend, following the upward trajectory of Minx, and already we’ve got a contender for the show’s breakout new hottie. Meet Diego Escobar.

Escobar plays Esteban, the boy toy of wealthy window Constance Papadopoulos (the always-great Elizabeth Perkins), who may just be the benefactor Minx magazine needs to go independent.

In the season premiere, “The perils of being a wealthy widow,” photographer Richie (one of the show’s many great queer characters, played by Oscar Montoya) goes to shoot Constance and Esteban together for the mag, and is pleasantly surprised to find the pair are well-endowed—in more ways than one.

Though Esteban is initially sporting a gold satin robe—the height of luxury—he strips down to nothing for the shoot, and Minx lets us see it all, front and back.

Immediately, we needed to know everything we could about Escobar, who is of Italian and Guatemalan descent.

According the the actor/model/musician’s website, he moved to the U.S. to attend the University Of California Santa Barbara, where he got his BFA in acting, which he followed up with a degree in music producing from LA’s Point Blank School.

Escobar’s acting credits date back to 2011, but his first major role appears to be a guest arc on the hit Mexican Netflix series, La Casa de las Flores (“The House Of Flowers”). Other credits include the Dear White People TV series, as well as Falling For Angels and Not So Straight In Silver Lake—two queer-centric series that stream exclusively on LGBTQ+ network, Here TV.

Despite those latter credits, Escobar’s not made any official statements on whether or not he identifies as queer, but we do know—at least according to an Instagram post of his for Pride Month ’22—that he has no qualms with showing off for his gay fans.

And you know what? You’ll be hearing no complaints about that from us! Scroll down below for more of our favorite shots from Escobar’s absolute fire Instagram:

Minx Season 2 is airing now on Starz and streaming simultaneously via the Starz app as well as its subscriber channels on Amazon Prime Video and The Roku Channel. New episodes drop every Friday.