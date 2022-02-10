Meghan McCain confuses the Oscars with the FAA, calls everyone “psychopaths” in unhinged tweet

Hey, remember when Meghan McCain threatened to quit Twitter last summer? It’s a shame she didn’t follow through with that promise because she just tweeted something really, really stupid.

Related: Meghan McCain threatens to quit Twitter and the whole wide world rejoices

Yesterday, John McCain’s daughter shared a Hollywood Reporter article about how the Academy Awards are only requiring attendees provide a negative COVID-19 test on the day of the event, unlike the SAG Awards and Critics Choice Awards, which will require proof of vaccination.

Related: Meghan McCain is absolutely FURIOUS she caught COVID and, of course, it’s ALL JOE BIDEN’S FAULT!!!!!

“This is hilarious,” McCain tweeted. “Now can 2 year olds not be forced to wear a mask on a plane, psychopaths?”

This is hilarious. Now can 2 year olds not be forced to wear a mask on a plane, psychopaths? https://t.co/GJSFyvZ3oB — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) February 10, 2022

OK first, comparing the COVID-19 testing requirements of the Academy Awards to airline policies put in place by Federal Aviation Administration is a false equivalency. So is comparing wearing masks to PCR and negative rapid antigen tests.

Related: Meghan McCain would like to speak to the manager about the new queer character on “And Just Like That”

Second, why is Meghan so angry about this? That’s what most people who responded to her tweet want to know.

Here’s what they’re saying…

Most 2 year olds don’t have a problem with this, I don’t know why you do. — Cindy (@CCINDYT7) February 10, 2022

How many two year olds are up for an Oscar? Everyone there is vaccinated. Do you even try to think before you tweet? — Laurie Rodriguez (@ProfessorPongo) February 10, 2022

Good grief. Give it a rest Meg — Not a cat (@kelsed2020) February 10, 2022

Please STOP calling people who may be overly cautious: ‘psychopaths’! It’s extraordinarily disrespectful and (I’m sure) deeply insulting to these individuals.Why be so unkind? — Joan Montbach (@JFMNYC) February 10, 2022

We’ll say a prayer for you Meaghan. You’re obviously suffering. — Grace_Always (@cookingfor5) February 10, 2022

Who would take a 2 year old on a plane in a pandemic? — Basic (@BasicCityGirl) February 10, 2022

Are you gonna call everyone psychopaths or just yourself? — India Jenkins (@IndiaJenkins1) February 10, 2022

Maybe next you can discuss the psychological damage active shooter drills are doing to our children. (But I know you won’t.) — JT in Texas (@JTinTexs) February 10, 2022

Using lower case letters doesn’t make it better if calling someone a psychopath. A person wanting to protect their health and/or the health of others IS NOT a psychopath. A person shooting up a school, store, etc is a psychopath. A person attacking the Capital is a psychopath. — mybelle0118 (@mybelle0118) February 10, 2022

Yeah bc Oscar producers are the ones making airline rules. pic.twitter.com/iYH3Q10rf3 — Jäçkîē P. M. 😒 (@ilivewmyparents) February 10, 2022

In her most recent op-ed for the Daily Mail, McCain compared requiring children to wear masks to child abuse.

“I know what impact being out in public and trying to communicate with people masked has had on my life,” McCain wrote. “I can’t even imagine what impact studies will show it has and continues to have developmentally on children, who are growing into themselves emotionally, mentally and physically.”

Dude, it’s piece of fabric. Calm down.

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.