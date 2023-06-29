Melania announces her latest grift just in time for the 4th of July

It’s almost July 4th and Melania Trump couldn’t let the holiday pass without trying to make a little money off it.

This morning, the ex-FLOTUS announced her latest line of NFT collectables, available exclusively through USA Memorabilia, “the premiere NFT platform featuring United States memorabilia.”

The six-piece “1776 Collection” is limited edition range of digital NFTs featuring images of various landmarks across the United States, including the Statue of Liberty, Mount Rushmore, and the Liberty Bell, set to “a patriotic-themed music track.”

“The 1776 Collection of artwork draws inspiration from several iconic landmarks of our nation, which I had the privilege of visiting during the time I served as first lady,” she tells Fox News Digital.

“Each piece provides a view into our nation’s history, culture and patriotism. I am proud to celebrate our great nation and remain inspired by the words contained within the Declaration of Independence.”

Each NFT costs $50 a pop and is only available for purchase with cryptocurrency. To sweeten the grift deal, people who buy all six NFTs will get bonus NFT for free!

Like all of her other NFTs, Melania claims a “portion of proceeds” from the 1776 Collection will go toward Fostering the Future, that mysterious “Be Best initiative” that claims to offer computer scholarships to kids living in foster care, although she isn’t specifying exactly how much of the proceeds will actually be donated.

Some of her other NFT collections have included one called “Melania’s Vision,” an artist’s rendition of her eyes that featured an audio message from the ex-FLOTUS, a set of digital tokens featuring “iconic moments from President Trump’s administration”, and a Women’s History Month line featuring digital watercolor paintings of her face from three different angles.

While Melania plugs her latest line of NFTs, her husband has been busy funneling donations made to his 2024 presidential campaign into his Save America PAC to help cover some of his personal legal bills, which have reportedly reached over $15 million at this point.

Per The New York Times:

Facing multiple intensifying investigations, former President Donald J. Trump has quietly begun diverting more of the money he is raising away from his 2024 presidential campaign and into a political action committee that he has used to pay his personal legal fees. The change, which went unannounced except in the fine print of his online disclosures, raises fresh questions about how Mr. Trump is paying for his mounting legal bills — which could run into millions of dollars — as he prepares for at least two criminal trials, and whether his PAC, Save America, is facing a financial crunch.

The ex-president is currently facing 71 criminal and federal charges in connection to his alleged mishandling of classified documents and his alleged involvement in hush money payments made to Stormy Daniels. He has denied any wrongdoing.