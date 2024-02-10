beltway briefs

Melania exposed in new federal filings, Trump begs for cash & Nikki Haley’s humiliation kink

By
While Diplo’s sweaty night at a gay circuit party and voting in the 2024 Queerties took over everyone’s social media feeds this week, the political power players were busy doing all sorts of things while nobody was looking. Here’s just a few of the stories that you really need to know about it…

DON’T SAY DISASTER: After his failed run for president in 2024, Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis is already blowing up his chances for 2028. [Read all about it on Queerty]

RIGHT-WING LOON: MAGA candidate burns LGBTQ+ books with a flamethrower in an unhinged campaign video. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]

SASHAY AWAY: Georgia nutbag Marjorie Taylor Greene stormed out of a House Oversight Committee hearing after gay CA Rep. Robert Garcia called out her past support of insurrectionists.

MAGA MONEY: Melania is still missing from her disgraced husband’s reelection campaign but her personal fashion stylist is making out like a bandit as he continues to get over $100K donor-funded salary for so-called “strategy consulting,” new FEC filings reveal. [Read all about it on Queerty]

DARLING NIKKI: GOP presidential hopeful Nikki Haley’s latest public humiliation is starting to make some think that she likes losing a little too much. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]

LEGEND: The GOP’s stunning failure in impeaching Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was due to Democratic Rep. Al Green unexpectedly showing up in a wheelchair, barefoot and in hospital scrubs after undergoing surgery to cast his vote against impeachment.

HORRIBLE HOMOS: Lying expelled GOP Rep. George Santos’ next act has him collaborating with a gay twinky MAGA OnlyFans star. [Read all about it on Queerty]

MAKE DONALD RICH AGAIN: The one-term, twice-impeached, four-time indicted disgraced ex-president is begging his MAGA fans for money to fight “tyranny” after a federal court denied his claim to presidential immunity. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]

NEVER TRUMP: A GOP voter in Pennsylvania spoke for all sane Americans when he revealed who he’s voting for president. Election Day is November 5th.

