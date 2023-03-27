Melania said to be “leading her own life”, doesn’t give AF if her husband is arrested

Ex-president Donald Trump is expected to be indicted by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg very, very soon over the $130,000 in hush money he allegedly paid former mistress/adult film star Stormy Daniels back in 2016, and nobody could care less than his own wife.

A source tells People that Melania Trump has been casually going about her business as if nothing out of the ordinary were happening.

“Melania is leading her own life, and still feels happy being at Mar-a-Lago, surrounded by people who love her and who never talk about reality, or bad things about her husband,” the source says.

As for the whole Stormy Daniels affair thing, the source says Melania is still pissed about that but refuses to talk to anyone about it.

“She remains angry and doesn’t want to hear [the alleged hush money payment] mentioned,” the person says, adding that she “wants to ignore it and hopes it will pass, but she doesn’t sympathize with Donald’s plight.”

“She does very well with all of her socializing duties,” the source adds. “They still see friends for dinner at the club, but live separately and do what they want on their own. They don’t spend that much time together.”

Instead, the ex-FLOTUS remains focused on her son Barron and living it up in Palm Beach.

“Barron is a sweet boy who has a loving family around him,” the source says. “He is older now and handsome. His mom is protective of him but he is free around Mar-a-Lago. They are low-key with their socializing.”

“Melania loves the beautiful weather and resort town atmosphere of Palm Beach. She is happy when she is in Palm Beach. She has her son and other close family members. They are tribe-like and usually stick together. Despite what happens to Donald, she will be fine. She is well taken care of.”

Last week, Mrs. Trump’s former communications director Stephanie Grisham said she doubted Melania would appear in court alongside her husband if/when he is indicted.

“I would be very, very surprised,” Grisham revealed to Inside Edition. “Because it has to do with Stormy Daniels. It’s just not in her to stand by her man for something like that.”

She continued, “She’s not lending him a whole lot of moral support and I’m sure she’s still thinking: ‘You got yourself into this mess. I’m certainly not going to walk beside you and support you as you try to get out of it.'”

Grisham went on to say that, when the Stormy Daniels story first broke in January 2018, Melania was absolutely appalled by the thought of her husband sleeping with a porn star and wanted nothing to do with the scandal.

“She always said to me, ‘this is his problem,’” Grisham recalled.

If Trump is indicted, he will have the unique distinction of becoming the first-ever former U.S. president to face criminal prosecution. Just like he’s the first-ever president to be impeached twice, the first-ever president to never receive an approval rating over 50%, and the first-ever president to be banned from Twitter.