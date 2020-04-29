Melania Trump is bummed she didn’t get to have a birthday party this year because of coronavirus

Melania Trump turned the big 5-0 on Sunday. Unfortunately, because of this whole coronavirus thing, she was unable to celebrate the way she would have liked… with a giant taxpayer-funded weekend-long bash at Mar-a-Lago. Instead, she had to suffer through a low key celebration at the boring old White House.

But there’s always a silver lining. Because not being able to throw an epic 50th birthday extravaganza actually helped Melania empathize even more with everyday Americans who haven’t been able to throw their own birthday parties because her husband completely botched the country’s response to coronavirus.

In a tweet, the First Lady wrote: “Thank you to everyone for the wonderful birthday wishes. This year, my heart is with those who have missed their own celebrations of birthdays, holidays, & special occasions with their families, friends, & colleagues. I look forward to the day when we can all be together again!”

No mention of the 55,000 Americans who will never celebrate another birthday again because they died from COVID-19, or the thousands of others who are currently hooked up to ventilators fighting for their lives.

No mention of the families who have lost loved ones either. Or of the people, particularly healthcare professionals and essential workers, who are live every day in fear of contracting this deadly virus.

Instead, the only thing Melania is thinking about as she embarks on yet another year of exceptionally good fortune is how terribly disappointing it is that she can’t have a party.

And now, the responses…

Do you REALLY, though? — Liddle’ Savage (@littledeekay) April 26, 2020

My heart is with the families of the 55,000 who died of COVID-19 and will never celebrate another birthday because of the ineptitude of your incompetent, unhinged, racist, degenerate, son of a Klansman, husband. https://t.co/uieO2MebaJ — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) April 27, 2020

Happy birthday ma’am. I hope you get the divorce you were looking for next year. — Louise Mensch (@LouiseMensch) April 27, 2020

The world has had enough of you and your husband. PLEASE DISAPPEAR both of you. Your false sincerity is very disturbing. — Andronicus (@Andronicus50) April 26, 2020

Best First Escort ever!!!!💋💋💋#TrumpShitShow — Rep Richard Dangler (@RDangler) April 26, 2020

Very nice statement from the Third Lady! — Sarcastic William LeGate (@williamlegate) April 27, 2020

Over 55,000 will never have another birthday. If your husband keeps pushing to reopen early, there will be thousands more. pic.twitter.com/YaGI3B1F88 — 🌊 Shane 🌊 🆘️🇺🇸😷 (@egheitasean) April 27, 2020

