Melania Trump got paid $155k for what?!

Melania Trump at the White House in November, 2019 (Photo: Shutterstock)

A Super PAC formerly associated with Donald Trump paid former First Lady Melania Trump $155,000 in 2021, according to the New York Times.

The payment came from the now-defunct ‘Make America Great Again, Again’ PAC, according to a revised expenditure filing. The payment covered a ‘Speaking Engagement’ in December of that year. The date aligns with a fundraiser for the PAC held at Mar-A-Lago.

In an initial filing, the payment was attributed to a “Designer’s Management Agency,” which lists Melania Trump as a client. The revised filing specified the payment went to Mrs. Trump for “event planning and consulting”. She reportedly selected table settings and floral arrangements.

The ‘Make America Great Again, Again’ PAC was launched after Donald Trump departed the White House in 2020. However, it folded in 2022 and transferred its funds (approx. $8.9 million) to another PAC associated with Trump: ‘Make America Great Again Inc.’ That PAC is now backing his 2024 Presidential campaign.

Log Cabin Republicans

Besides the $155,000 payment, the filing also listed other income for Melania. This included a reported $250,000 payment from the Log Cabin Republicans LGBTQ+ advocacy group in December 2022. There was also a $250,000 payment the next day from Fix California, a group founded by longtime Trump ally Richard Grenell.

Coincidentally, the Log Cabin Republicans held its flagship Spirit of Lincoln gala at Mar-a-Lago in November 2021 and December 2022. It used the 2021 event to present Melania Trump with its Spirit of Lincoln Award.

This is not the first time a Trump-associated PAC has made payments related to Melania. In February, Fox News revealed that the ‘Save America’ PAC paid Melania’s hair stylist, Herve Pierre Braillard, $132,000 for what it called “Strategy Consulting”.

News of Melania’s $155,000 payment for the ‘Speaking Engagement’ at Mar-A-Lago raised eyebrows online.

