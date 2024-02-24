Melania’s bizarre behavior, Trump’s flamboyant alter ego & Lindsey Graham takes it from both sides

While Madonna falling on stage and Jake Gyllenhaal’s ice bath took over everyone’s social media feeds this week, the political power players were busy doing all sorts of things while nobody was looking. Here’s just a few of the stories that you really need to know about it…

SHE REALLY DON’T CARE: Melania “BeBest” Trump was so busy doing nothing as First Lady that staff found the most insane use for her White House office. [Read all about it on Queerty]

FLIP FLOP YOU DON’T STOP: Spineless Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, who used artificial insemination to have her son, walked back support for Alabama’s anti-IVF ruling. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]

SAYING THE QUIET PART OUT LOUD: Alt-right MAGA loon Jack Posobiec joyfully professed his desire to overthrow the United States while speaking to Trump’s cult members at the deplorable convention known as the Conservative Political Action Conference.

Jack Posobiec at CPAC: “Welcome to the end of democracy. We are here to overthrow it completely. We didn’t get all the way there on Jan. 6, but we will endeavor to get rid of it.”



Trump’s Republican Party openly wants to end democracy. We must stop them. pic.twitter.com/UITxEth0im — Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) February 22, 2024

BIPARTISAN SUPPORT: Gay-hating GOP Senator Lindsey Graham‘s unscrupulous antics have somehow managed to unite Democrats & Republicans with their shared loathing of him. [Read all about it on Queerty]

NURSE!: Donald Trump’s psychologist niece warns about the 77-year-old disgraced ex-president’s “untreated psychiatric disorders.” [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]

GOOPED & GAGGED: A tattoo artist trolled some sad MAGA cult member by making their Donald Trump leg ink actually look like RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Ross Mathews.

This is the Hilarious Ross Matthews. https://t.co/N0yQB3XLVF — Guy Branum (@guybranum) February 21, 2024

FAILED LEGACY: “Ripley’s Believe It or Not!” trolls Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis – who may have faded from the collective conscious but is back tormenting residents of Florida – by offering free banned books to residents of the state. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]

PAY ATTENTION PLEASE: Just like abortion, Republicans are now circling the wagons to undo marriage equality & Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito is leading the herd. [Read all about it on Queerty]

FOUR MORE YEARS: While Trump continues to blow kisses at Putin and rallies his cult members to abandon Ukraine, President Joe Biden showed support for democracy and freedom by meeting with slain Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s widow and daughter, before announcing more than 500 sanctions against Russia. Election Day is November 5th.

It’s good to have a decent human being as president. Also one who loves freedom and admires courage. https://t.co/asZdDivjxv — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) February 22, 2024