Melania’s gay house party, Pete Buttigieg’s brutal takedown, Donald’s on-air humiliation

While Marlon Brando’s queer past and Heath Thorpe’s perfect 10 took over everyone’s social media feeds this week, the political power players were busy doing all sorts of things while nobody was looking. Here’s just a few of the stories that you really need to know about it…

GAY FOR PAY?: Melania Trump agrees to come out of hiding for a Log Cabin Republicans event at Mar-a-Lago (and probably a hefty fee). [Read all about it on Queerty]

FAKE NEWS: Anti-LGBTQ+ House Speaker Mike Johnson got tricked by a false right-wing article accusing President Joe Biden of declaring war on Easter. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]

LIKE A NINJA: Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg slammed Fox News over its crusade against electric vehicles without even blinking.

Pete Buttigieg on Fox News on EVs: "Sometimes when these debates happen, I feel like it's the early 2000s and I'm talking to people who think we can just have landline phones forever." pic.twitter.com/zrJHsaxjz4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 2, 2024

VANISHING ACT: The disgraced ex-president dared TV crews to show the size of his rally crowd… and then one of them did. [Read all about it on Queerty]

KNOW WHO YOUR FRIENDS ARE: While the GOP continues to push anti-LGBTQ+ legislation at home, the Biden Administration condemned Uganda’s Constitutional Court for upholding “kill the gays” law. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]

BIRDS OF A FEATHER: MAGA anti-drag queen Kari Lake’s unhinged Mar-a-Lago fundraiser’s secret weapon was a deranged rant by a disgraced, wine-toting Roseanne Barr. Sad.

At Kari Lake’s fundraising event at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, Roseanne Barr told young people to “drop out of college” while pushing QAnon conspiracies:



“It isn’t nothing but devil worshipping, baby blood drinking, Democrat donors.” pic.twitter.com/WP9Br1X1DQ — PatriotTakes ?? (@patriottakes) April 4, 2024

DESANTIS’ BEYATCH BOY: Former reality star-turned-Florida GOP Rep. Fabian “Don’t Say Gay” Basabe is demanding he be allowed to join the Miami Beach Pride parade despite no one not wanting him there. [Read all about it on Queerty]

X MARKS THE SPOT: US immigration adds “another” gender box to its forms and right-wingers are howling. [Read all about it on INTO]

MAKE AMERICA DYSTOPIAN AGAIN: TFG’s legacy is making sure as few as possible Americans have domain over their bodies and their medical decisions. Election Day is November 5th.

Voters should know that Trump ended abortion in the entire southern United States. If reelected, he’ll finish what he started and implement a nationwide abortion ban. https://t.co/bp9XpAJlyP — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) April 2, 2024