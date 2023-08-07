Melania’s PR machine kicks into high gear following Trump’s cataclysmic weekend

Donald Trump is screwed.

How do we know?

Because after his epic temper tantrum over the weekend (more on that in a sec), his team is pulling out the big guns in a feeble effort at doing damage control. And by “big guns” we mean his wife, Melania.

This morning, Page Six ran the puffiest of puff pieces about the ex-FLOTUS, chock-full of quotes from an anonymous Trump insider about how she’s been serving as her husband’s rock during this truly “hellish” time in his life.

Last week, Trump was charged with one count of conspiracy to violate rights, one count of conspiracy to defraud the government, and one count each of obstructing an official proceeding and conspiring to do so in connection to his alleged efforts to overthrow the 2020 election.

Each count carries a possible prison sentence of five and 20 years, which means that, if convicted, he could potentially spend the rest of his life behind bars.

He’s also facing state charges in New York in connection to the Stormy Daniels hush money case and more federal charges in Florida related to the classified documents case.

Speaking to Page Six, the source says that, while Trump puts on a “tough front” amid his mounting legal troubles, deep down he’s actually a big softie and “these constant legal assaults are affecting his day-to-day life.”

Enter Mrs. Trump, who is there to offer him love, kindness, and support and to keep him calm and centered.

“Melania’s even better than his regular golf games at keeping his temper in check,” the source says. “She provides a peaceful life for him when he needs it.”

The source added: “The couple and their son [Barron] have breakfast and dinner together regularly at their residence at his Bedminster golf club. [Melania] literally turns the news off at times so they can watch something else together, and she frowns over telephone or social media use at the table. Melania keeps him on track as a father and has in many ways stepped up to fill the place Ivanka [Trump] and Jared [Kushner] once had.

“She is his most intimate and internal sounding board,” they gushed. “She is his secret weapon to staying grounded.”

OK, a few things… First, why is it Melania’s–or anyone’s–job to keep Trump’s temper in check? He is a 77-year-old man. He should be able to control his own emotions.

And second, is Trump’s temper in check?

On Friday, just one day after pleading not guilty to four federal charges lodged against him in connection to his alleged effort to overthrow the 2020 election results and swearing to a judge that he wouldn’t try to influence or intimidate any witnesses, retaliate against anyone, or attempt to obstruct justice in any way, the ex-president blew a gasket on Truth Social, vowing to get revenge on people who “go after” him.

“IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I’M COMING AFTER YOU!” he wrote in all caps.

Shortly after Trump made the post, special counsel Jack Smith quickly flagged it in a late-night court filing, saying it could have “a harmful chilling effect on witnesses or adversely affect the fair administration of justice in this case” and requesting that a protective order be issued to limit the information Trump is allowed to share about the case.

The ex-president’s legal team has tried to spin his outburst as just your average political speech made by a guy who’s running for president, but nobody else seems to see it that way.

In a social media post, former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance said it went beyond “free speech” and that he should be forced to explain himself in court.

“As a prosecutor, I’d be sorely tempted to make a motion to revoke Trump’s pre-trial bond & put him in custody,” Vance wrote. “Let him explain it to the judge.”

And former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham (ugh) called the post “chilling” on CNN.

“Legally, it doesn’t seem like it’s very smart,” she opined. “How is that not intimidation?”

On Saturday, U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan gave Trump’s legal team until 5PM today to file a response to Smith’s motion.

OK, now back to Melania…

If the ex-FLOTUS, who hasn’t attended a single one of her husband’s court appearances or joined him on the 2024 campaign trail, really is keeping her husband’s temper in check, then we’d hate to see what he’d be like if she weren’t around to offer her caring and calming energy.

Here’s how people have been responding to this morning’s Page Six article…

