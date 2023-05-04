Melissa McCarthy, Billy Eichner, & more to fight for LGBTQ+ rights in Sunday’s Drag Isn’t Dangerous Telethon

This weekend’s Drag Isn’t Dangerous Telethon just keeps getting bigger, better, and more fabulous!

On Sunday, May 7, your favorite queens, queers, and all-star allies are joining forces for one-night-only live event featuring special performances, surprise appearances, and plenty of others gags.

The telethon is the centerpiece of the “Drag Isn’t Dangerous” campaign, which aims to raise funds and awareness for LGBTQ+ organizations nationwide in response to the recent surge in anti-drag and anti-trans legislation.

You can learn more about the cause and purchase your tickets for the telethon broadcast—airing May 7th at 4pm PT/ 7pm ET—right here at dragisntdangerous.com.

Queerty is a proud partner of the campaign, spearheaded by our friends at Producer Entertainment Group (PEG) who have assembled the brightest names in Hollywood to share queer joy with the world through this can’t-miss event.

Billy Eichner (left), Melissa McCarthy (center), Orville Peck (right) | Image Credits: Getty Images

And with the telethon just a few days away, top-tier talent is still being added to the lineup. Here’s the latest stars you can expect to see turn up and turn out on Sunday:

Modern glam-rock god Adam Lambert, award-winning director and choreographer Adam Shankman, Bros funnyman Billy Eichner, comedian and Somebody Somewhere star Bridget Everett, SNL icon Cheri Oteri, actress and Cocaine Bear director Elizabeth Banks, the wickedly talented one-and-only Idina Menzel, How To Get Away With Murder hottie Jack Falahee, Tampa, FL mayor Jane Castor, Broadway mainstay Jesse Tyler Ferguson, former New Kids On The Block heartthrob Joey McIntyre, NSYNC’s legendary Lance Bass, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie‘s Max Harwood, our future Ursula Melissa McCarthy, America’s squirrel-friend Michelle Visage, country crooner Orville Peck, Modern Family star Sarah Hyland, and more.

And if you thought that was a lot, well, it’s just the tip of the iceberg. As we’ve previously announced they’re joining the likes of Charlize Theron, Ts Madison, Wilson Cruz, Sarah Silverman, and legendary queens like Jinkx Monsoon, Bob The Drag Queen, Alaska, Trixie Mattel, and Peppermint—just to name a few.

All proceeds form the campaign will go directly to LGBTQ+ causes and drag artists in the most vulnerable places across the country. In other words, no one’s getting paid to be part of this; they’re showing up simply because they care!

Celebrating a good cause and seeing some of your favorite stars and performers come together and turn it out? The “Drag Isn’t Dangerous” Live Telethon simply can’t be missed.

But don’t just take our word for it, here’s what some of the night’s guest have to say about why this cause is important to them:

Adam Shankman: “”Freedom of expression is guaranteed and enshrined in our constitution’s First Amendment. Drag is nothing but artistic and personal expression and drag artists are simply that: ARTISTS. Drag has always been about entertainment and joy, and has always celebrated this most important of our freedoms. For centuries drag artists have dressed up, told stories, sang, danced, made us laugh, wince, or cry depending on the moment. Drag artists are not dangerous. Frankly, the only thing dangerous about drag is walking in 8 inch heels. That and being hunted by cowardly bigots looking for more young minds to groom into their own cultures of fear and intolerance. Our community has been through this before and every time they come for us, we grow stronger. We will fight and we will prevail, wigs, nails and lashes in place, and like Ginger Rogers did, backwards and in heels!”

Margaret Cho: “Drag brings hope, truth and laughter to a community that desperately needs it. We need to fight for drag rights because we need to fight for gay rights. For our rights.”

Glamazon LA Co-chair A.J. Mayers: “Glamazon celebrates Pride every day through community activism and engagement, and it is an honor to support the drag community through Drag Is Not Dangerous. Drag helped bring queer culture to the mainstream – it unites us and makes us laugh. It’s difficult to see this art form challenged, and we look forward to locking arms together.”

Eureka O’Hara: “When we watch ourselves do something extraordinary it makes us feel like…”we can forget everything at home for a moment and enjoy the moment, be free, live free and exist! This is a beautiful way to express yourself and that’s why we should fight for Drag!”

Campaign merch is available on PEG’s webstore, with all proceeds going to charity. Info and updates on the “Drag Isn’t Dangerous” campaign will be posted on www.dragisntdangerous.com.