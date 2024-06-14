With Pride month well under way, we continue to get a string of exciting new releases from the very best in LGBTQ+ talent, and this week is no exception. From house, hip-hop, country, indie rock and more this week has something for everyone, and proves queer artists always know how to deliver.

Kick your weekend off with this week’s edition of Bop After Bop…

Your dose of fabulosi-TEA Subscribe to our newsletter for your front-row seat to all things entertainment with a sprinkle of everything else queer. Daily * Weekly *

“I Am” by Michaela Jaé

Golden Globe-winning and Emmy-nominated actress, singer, and activist Michaela Jaé has dropped her new single “I Am” just in time for Pride. The anthemic track seamlessly blends elements of pop, R&B, and soul while staying true to Jaé’s roots in ballroom. It’s infectious, empowering, and her best musical offering to date. With her steady string of singles, Jaé continues to serve excellence and is poised for more with her debut album set for release later this year.

“HEAT” by Tove Lo & SG Lewis

Tove Lo and SG Lewis have dropped their new collaborative EP, HEAT, featuring the smoldering title track that captures the unspoken language of the dancefloor. Blending pulsing synths, a palpitating house beat, and Tove Lo’s come-hither lyrics, “HEAT” is packed with sexual tension and fiery allure. The EP celebrates the energy of the queer community and the creative connection between Lo and Lewis, resulting in an inferno of feel-good bops perfect for those sweat-drenched summer moments.

“Just Like That” by Bree Runway

Bree Runway is keeping her foot on our necks with her loud, spiky, and destructive new single, “Just Like That.” The release follows news of her parting ways with EMI Records. Now an independent artist, Bree is breaking free and scorching the runway with this slick and explosive new drop. It serves as a reminder to herself and the world that she’s back and here to stay (and slay, duh).

“Dust Off Your Boots” by Adam Mac

Country artist and self-proclaimed “Disco Cowboy” Adam Mac has dropped his funky, feel-good anthem, “Dust Off Your Boots.” The music video, set at the glamorous Camp Boogie, features a lively display of queer energy and campy charm, with Mac’s vocals soaring throughout. This queer country artist from Kentucky is making his mark on the growing wave of LGBTQ+ country artists, and he’s sure to keep all eyes on him this summer with performances at the Concert for Love & Acceptance and Nashville Pride.

“Perfume” by Pale Waves

UK darlings Pale Waves have unveiled their new single and video, “Perfume,” alongside the announcement of their upcoming fourth studio album, Smitten, set for release on September 20. “Perfume” is a confessional, sapphic track that harks back to the sounds of 1980s bands like The Cure and The Cranberries, blending timeless indie rock with dreamy, romantic nostalgia. Lead singer Heather Baron-Gracie describes “Perfume” as queer, feminine, and romantic, perfectly encapsulating the essence of the band’s forthcoming album.

“Too Funky” by Bright Light Bright Light & 808 BEACH

Bright Light Bright Light and 808 BEACH breathe new life into George Michael‘s “Too Funky” as part of the “Red Hot + Free [Mixtape],” celebrating love, triumph, and inclusivity through the universal language of dance. With proceeds from the mixtape benefiting The Trevor Project, The Ally Coalition, and SAGE, and featuring music from Billy Porter, Allie X, Honey Dijon, and more, Red Hot’s mission to create global anthems for humanitarian charities remains strong, and is a reminder that supporting LGBTQ+ causes can go hand-in-hand with club culture.

Don't forget to share: