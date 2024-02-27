Mike Pence is reportedly playing a secret role in the Trump veepstakes

Mike Pence remains persona non grata in GOP circles. The desperate Republicans vying to be Donald Trump‘s running mate must publicly disavow the former VP, who refused to throw the 2020 election.

“I would not have done what Mike Pence did,” said New York rep. Elise Stefanik, one of Trump’s top congressional attack dogs. “I don’t think that was the right approach.”

But in private, Stefanik and her team aren’t trying to separate themselves from the emasculated veep. Instead, they’re reaching out for advice, according to Politico.

Long gone from the presidential race, Pence is reportedly in high demand as a sounding board this election season. Following Trump’s win in Iowa, Politico says intermediaries for Stefanik, Kristi Noem and Tim Scott have all sought out meetings with a top advisor to the gay-hating former governor.

“Pence may be roadkill in the Trump universe after their acrimonious breakup at the end of 2020–and Pence’s ill fated, short-lived presidential campaign last year–but other Republicans hoping to win over Trump are happy to feast on his carrion,” writes Politico’s Adam Wren.

Saddled with the unique distinction of being loathed by the left and right, Pence’s presidential campaign never gained traction. He tried to be relatable, whether it was posing for a staged photo op inside of an empty Dunkin’ Donuts or pretending to pump gas into a big red pickup truck. But none of those stunts worked.

In the end, Pence was out of money, and spouting Reagan-era talking points to virtually nobody in Iowa. MAGA diehards, who chanted their desire to hang Pence when they stormed the Capitol on January 6, never forgave him for his actions that day.

For the only time in four years, Pence put his country ahead of DJT, and it sunk his political career.

Mike Pence with another massive turnout today. pic.twitter.com/3G7fiFS5Tw — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 16, 2023

But the thirsty Republicans desperate to be Trump’s #2 aren’t using Pence’s experience as a warning sign. An advisor to the exiled VP says they want advice on how to navigate Trump world, with its ever-changing factions and dynamics.

“After everybody started getting out, everybody slowly saw the handwriting on the wall, I started getting phone calls from people who were thinking about, ‘How do we position ourselves?,'” said a member of Pence’s team.

The Politico article indicates that Noem is serious about her vice presidential aspirations. The South Dakota governor was slated to meet with one of Pence’s confidants before she left this year’s CPAC convention.

She also, apparently, traveled Monday to Mar-a-Lago for a private sit-down with Trump.

Those tidbits aren’t surprising, considering Noem has seemingly been asserting herself as a VP favorite for months. She reached a shameless new low a few weeks back, when she called for an emergency joint session of the South Dakota legislature to discuss the “invasion” happening at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Keep in mind, South Dakota is more than 1,000 miles from the Southern border, and has a minimal migrant population. Noem’s publicly stunt didn’t elicit much goodwill, but it did result in South Dakota’s largest tribe banning her from its land.

During a recent Fox News town hall, hateful host Laura Ingraham asked Trump about his top veep contenders, including Noem and Scott.

Trump, always one to play up the palace intrigue, didn’t tip his hand. He didn’t even rule out Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis, which seems crazy, considering he’s insinuated “Meatball Ron” is a pedophile, among many other hateful things.

chicken fingers and pudding cups is what you will be remembered for you sad little man https://t.co/LKvX0YMbnf — Chris LaCivita (@LaCivitaC) February 21, 2024

As Pence knows, perhaps the most important characteristic for Trump’s would-be running mate is a tolerance for subjugation.

When it comes to that, Scott appears to have all the other candidates beat. He’s spent the last month as Trump’s comic relief.

The South Carolina senator’s engagement has even been used as a punch line.

Trump: Tim Scott is engaged to be married. We never thought this was going to happen. What’s going on? pic.twitter.com/FJxdmdkdkf — Acyn (@Acyn) January 23, 2024

Scott’s people, of course, deny they’ve made overtures to Pence. Noem’s aides insist they haven’t conversed with anybody on Pence’s team, either.

At least, that’s what they’re saying in public. As we know, the real story is always in the private jockeying.