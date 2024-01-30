Kristi Noem’s audition to be Trump’s #2 just reached a shameless new low

Kristi Noem is kicking her efforts to be selected as Donald Trump‘s 2024 running mate up a notch. Or down a notch, depending how you look at it.
The gay-hating South Dakota governor just called for an emergency joint session of the Legislature to discuss the “invasion” happening at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Noem plans to give a speech tomorrow at 2 p.m. to kick off the House of Representatives 2024 session. Her remarks will focus on what she calls the “warzone” at the southern border and how South Dakota might respond.
How about we take this to the next level?
“Because of the dire situation, it is pertinent that we have this conversation quickly,” Noem wrote in a letter to state lawmakers.
Last week, Noem traveled down to Texas to meet with Gov. Greg Abbott, the Texas National Guard, and state troopers. She also received a briefing from Border Patrol agents and went on a boat tour with the Texas Department of Public Safety.
It was her second visit there in the last six months.
Afterwards, she went on Fox News to personally offer to bring Abbott razor wire that he could string up along the border after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled he didn’t have the authority to do so.
“I’ll drive him more razor wire from South Dakota if I have to, for him to do his job,” she said in defiance of the high court’s ruling.
Now, we know what you might be thinking.
Why the hell is the governor of South Dakota making all these trips to Texas and calling state lawmakers in for an emergency meeting to discuss a problem happening over 1,000 miles away in an area where they have no jurisdiction?
The answer, to us, is pretty obvious.
She doesn’t give AF about the U.S.-Mexico border or supporting Border Control agents or helping Abbott hang razor wire for that matter. This is all part of her ongoing campaign to be selected as Trump’s #2 in the upcoming presidential election.
Noem has been plugging herself for the gig for months, telling Newsmax last September that she’d take it “in a heartbeat.”
“Trump needs a strong partner,” she continued. “He’s gonna need somebody who knows what it’s like to run a business … also to have a wife, mom, and grandmother isn’t bad either.”
Since assuming office in 2019, Noem has used her position to appeal to her base by chipping away at the rights of anyone who doesn’t subscribe to her own personal far right Christian ideologies, primarily focusing her attacks on queer people and youth.
From banning drag shows to opening a “whistleblower hotline” that encourages the public to report anything “woke” happening at state colleges and universities, to outlawing gender-affirming care for trans minors and forcing those already receiving care to detransition, Noem has made it her mission as governor to ensure LGBTQ+ people are as marginalized as possible.
Now, she appears to have immigrants in her sights. But since South Dakota doesn’t have a large immigrant population (according to the American Immigrant Council, immigrants make up just 4% of the state’s entire population), she has to go to other states to lodge her xenophobic attacks and curry favor with Trump and the MAGAverse.
Of course, before Noem can become Trump’s running mate, he actually needs to win his party’s nomination for president. And while he appears to be on track to doing so, a lot could still happen between now and Super Tuesday and the Republican National Convention in July and Election Day in November.
The one-term, twice-impeached, quadruply-indicted 77-year-old ex-president is up to his orange eyebrows in legal troubles. He was just ordered to pay almost $90 million to E. Jean Carroll for defamatory remarks he made about her in 2019 and 2022. He’s also nervously awaiting a judge’s ruling in the
$250 $360 million fraud lawsuit against the Trump Organization in New York.
On top of that, there are the 13 charges he’s facing in Georgia for his alleged efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the Peach State, 40 charges he’s facing in Florida for stealing classified government documents, 34 charges in New York regarding hush-money payments to Stormy Daniels, and 4 charges in Washington, D.C. for inciting the January 6 insurrection.
Nevertheless, Noem has hitched her prairie wagon to him because, in her words, he’s the only person who can “save this country.” Even if he has to do so from a jail cell.
Mister P
They like the border issue for two reasons.
They can exploit it for political capital, because they want to win votes on it rather than fix it. The second reason is it satisfies their racism urges.
Baron Wiseman
@Mister P
“They can exploit it for political capital, because they want to win votes on it rather than fix it.”
Fix it? Why do the Republicans need to fix it? It is Joe Biden who can shut down the border today if he wanted. It is Joe Biden that has let over 10+ million unvetted illegal aliens into our country. It is Joe Biden that is letting Chinese fentanyl stream across our border killing nearly 100,00 Americans every year. It is Joe Biden that is letting in terrorists into our country. It is Joe Biden who is nearly putting us in a civil war and getting the Supreme Court involved to remove razor wire to let in even more illegals at the border. It is Joe Biden that is engaging in human sex trafficking. It is Joe Biden that is bringing in people from all over the world to be new Democratic voters.
Three years ago, we had one of the most secure borders our country has ever seen. That all changed when Joe Biden came into office and rescinded most of Trump’s border policies and issued over 650 executive orders regarding the border.
This is massive, purposeful catastrophe that Joe Biden and the Democrats created and are still advancing today. Stop with gaslighting and trying to bring Republicans into your disaster. Own it. THIS WAS ALL DONE ON PURPOSE!
ZzBomb
Baron Whataboutism
Biden hasn’t changed or deviated from Trump’s border policies, so why is the border “open” not and not then? hmmmmmmmmm?
ZzBomb
now and not then*
ZzBomb
Oh and Baron
“That all changed when Joe Biden came into office and rescinded most of Trump’s border policies and issued over 650 executive orders regarding the border.”
^^^ This is a lie
ZzBomb
“It is Joe Biden that is bringing in people from all over the world to be new Democratic voters.”
IF this were true it’s a master class in owning you assholes.
Enjoy irrelevance after this year’s election.
ZzBomb
“It is Joe Biden that is letting Chinese fentanyl stream across our border killing nearly 100,00 Americans every year.”
LOL Trump killed 1 million in a year and these guys laughed and now they want to act like they care about a fictious 100k?
Sure, Jan
These right wing hetero white boys cosplaying gay need to go back to the minor leagues.
Baron Wiseman
@ZzBomb
“…a fictious 100k.”
From NPR:
“Drug deaths nationwide hit a new record in 2022. 109,680 people died as the fentanyl crisis continued to deepen, according to preliminary data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”
Fahd
How long can government function if so many local, state, and federal politicians are devoting so much of their time to political theatre? Thank goodness there still are — for the time being– people doing the real work while these fools engage in these shenanigans.
ZzBomb
Unsurprisingly, we have a border deal in the Senate which now the crazy caucus is rejecting b/c clearly this “crisis” is such an emergency they feel they can continue to kick the can down the road some more!?
Again for the kids in the back:
You cannot call something a crisis if you’re not willing to do anything about it. Sending razor wire to Texas isn’t doing anything about it besides putting vulnerable people’s lives at risk.
Mister P
Legal immigration went down under Trump. Illegal immigration stayed the same.
All your other BS like human trafficking is just not true. Fentanyl does not come in by illegal aliens crossing the border. When people carry it across the border it is American citizens.
Biden has not changed border policy at all.
Where in the world do you get your news? From Trump or Marge green?
Obviously you like the racist aspects of it too
ZzBomb
Even when Biden tried to change border policy thru E.O. the Supreme Court would over rule it so yeah, it’s the same policies as before.
abfab
The comments by ”gay” troll Baron remain empty, long, tedious and false. Nothing new, although the rascism continues to bubble to the surface, obviously.
Baron Wiseman
@Mister P
“Fentanyl does not come in by illegal aliens crossing the border. When people carry it across the border it is American citizens.”
I didn’t say illegal aliens brought fentanyl across the border – did I? My point, which you obviously missed, was that with an open border fentanyl is in our country. Are Americans any less dead depending on who brings in the fentanyl?
Day One, January 20, 2022, of the Biden Administration:
• Border wall immediately defunded
• Emergency Declaration withdrawn
• Deportation of illegal aliens paused
• Remain in Mexico terminated
Opening the border was literally one of their top priorities starting from day one.
It is now being reported, migrants don’t have to have an ID to get through security at airports and it’s their choice whether they want their picture taken. The TSA is now letting illegal aliens fly all over our country and they do not need the proper identification. They also have the option of not having their picture taken.
This is a recipe for disaster. There have been hundreds of migrants on the terrorist watch list that have tried to gain entry at our southern border; some are caught and some are not. This is a national disaster that has been done on purpose.
Thank you, President Biden and the Democrats!
ZzBomb
Baron the border is not and never was “open”
and you can’t claim it’s a crisis when your side won’t do anything about it.
Baron Wiseman
@Mister P
“Biden has not changed border policy at all.”
Per CNN, in Biden’s first 100 days 10 of Biden’s 12 executive actions on immigration were reversals of Trump’s policies.
Per immigration(dot)org:
Headline:
“Biden Has Taken Nearly 300 Executive Actions on Immigration in His First Year, Outpacing Trump”
Baron Wiseman
@ZzBomb
The southern border is absolutely open and you know it and so does the American public. We’ve all seen with our own eyes. Stop lying.
“and you can’t claim it’s a crisis when your side won’t do anything about it.”
Another lie. The House Republicans passed a sweeping border security package last year, H.R. 2: Secure the Border Act of 2023. NO DEMOCRATS SUPPORTED THE BILL!
The bill keeps being negotiated in the Senate. The disaster at the border is a purposeful action done by Joe Biden and the Democrats.
abfab
Uh oh. You are making Baron Wiseman’s head explode. Stand back, his hair is on fire again. So are his pants.
