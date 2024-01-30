Kristi Noem’s audition to be Trump’s #2 just reached a shameless new low

Kristi Noem is kicking her efforts to be selected as Donald Trump‘s 2024 running mate up a notch. Or down a notch, depending how you look at it.

The gay-hating South Dakota governor just called for an emergency joint session of the Legislature to discuss the “invasion” happening at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Noem plans to give a speech tomorrow at 2 p.m. to kick off the House of Representatives 2024 session. Her remarks will focus on what she calls the “warzone” at the southern border and how South Dakota might respond.

“Because of the dire situation, it is pertinent that we have this conversation quickly,” Noem wrote in a letter to state lawmakers.

South Dakota has led from the front on state sovereignty.



We were the first to send troops to the Southern Border in 2021.



And now, I am calling the first joint session of a state legislature to address steps that SD can take to defend states’ constitutional right to defend… pic.twitter.com/3qFoIeQYOO — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) January 29, 2024

Last week, Noem traveled down to Texas to meet with Gov. Greg Abbott, the Texas National Guard, and state troopers. She also received a briefing from Border Patrol agents and went on a boat tour with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

It was her second visit there in the last six months.

Afterwards, she went on Fox News to personally offer to bring Abbott razor wire that he could string up along the border after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled he didn’t have the authority to do so.

“I’ll drive him more razor wire from South Dakota if I have to, for him to do his job,” she said in defiance of the high court’s ruling.

While Washington politicians are talking big, we’re taking real action.



Texas is protecting their state sovereignty, and I am proud to stand with @gregabbott_tx.



It’s time to stop this invasion at the border. pic.twitter.com/d6f0edbLsz — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) January 30, 2024

Now, we know what you might be thinking.

Why the hell is the governor of South Dakota making all these trips to Texas and calling state lawmakers in for an emergency meeting to discuss a problem happening over 1,000 miles away in an area where they have no jurisdiction?

The answer, to us, is pretty obvious.

She doesn’t give AF about the U.S.-Mexico border or supporting Border Control agents or helping Abbott hang razor wire for that matter. This is all part of her ongoing campaign to be selected as Trump’s #2 in the upcoming presidential election.

Noem has been plugging herself for the gig for months, telling Newsmax last September that she’d take it “in a heartbeat.”

“Trump needs a strong partner,” she continued. “He’s gonna need somebody who knows what it’s like to run a business … also to have a wife, mom, and grandmother isn’t bad either.”

Since assuming office in 2019, Noem has used her position to appeal to her base by chipping away at the rights of anyone who doesn’t subscribe to her own personal far right Christian ideologies, primarily focusing her attacks on queer people and youth.

From banning drag shows to opening a “whistleblower hotline” that encourages the public to report anything “woke” happening at state colleges and universities, to outlawing gender-affirming care for trans minors and forcing those already receiving care to detransition, Noem has made it her mission as governor to ensure LGBTQ+ people are as marginalized as possible.

Now, she appears to have immigrants in her sights. But since South Dakota doesn’t have a large immigrant population (according to the American Immigrant Council, immigrants make up just 4% of the state’s entire population), she has to go to other states to lodge her xenophobic attacks and curry favor with Trump and the MAGAverse.

Of course, before Noem can become Trump’s running mate, he actually needs to win his party’s nomination for president. And while he appears to be on track to doing so, a lot could still happen between now and Super Tuesday and the Republican National Convention in July and Election Day in November.

The one-term, twice-impeached, quadruply-indicted 77-year-old ex-president is up to his orange eyebrows in legal troubles. He was just ordered to pay almost $90 million to E. Jean Carroll for defamatory remarks he made about her in 2019 and 2022. He’s also nervously awaiting a judge’s ruling in the $250 $360 million fraud lawsuit against the Trump Organization in New York.

On top of that, there are the 13 charges he’s facing in Georgia for his alleged efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the Peach State, 40 charges he’s facing in Florida for stealing classified government documents, 34 charges in New York regarding hush-money payments to Stormy Daniels, and 4 charges in Washington, D.C. for inciting the January 6 insurrection.

Nevertheless, Noem has hitched her prairie wagon to him because, in her words, he’s the only person who can “save this country.” Even if he has to do so from a jail cell.