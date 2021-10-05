Mike Pence says it’s impolite to “demean” Trump supporters who sh*t all over the Capitol floors

Hey, remember when a bunch of enraged Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol ten months ago, broke a bunch of stuff, threatened to kill our elected officials, and then left behind a trail of human excrement? Well, Mike Pence thinks we need to start being nicer to them.
Speaking to Sean Hannity yesterday, the homophobic ex-vice president was asked about the fateful day in January when his ex-boss sent an angry mob to publicly hang him on the front lawn. Turns out, he’s not so upset about all that anymore.
“Look, you can’t spend almost five years in a political fox hole without somebody– without–without developing a strong relationship,” he said. “And you know, January 6 was a tragic day in the history of our Capitol building.”
Did you catch that, folx? Mike Pence thinks it was a tragic day for the building. Never mind the police officers who were killed, the innocent people who were traumatized, the office of the presidency, and, oh yeah, the country.
Related: Megyn Kelly thinks rioters “defecating on the floor of the U.S. Capitol” wasn’t that big a deal
(And the poor custodians who were tasked with scrubbing insurrectionist sh*t off the walls and floors.)
As far as Pence is concerned, that’s all water under the bridge.
“The president and I sat down a few days later and talked through all of it,” he continued. “I can tell you that we parted amicably at the end of the administration, and we’ve talked a number of times since we both left office.”
The ex-VP, who is said to be eyeing a 2024 run for president, added that he thinks continuing to focus on the events of January 6 “demeans” Trump supporters. Instead, he thinks people should move on and look toward 2022 and beyond.
“I believe that our entire focus today should be on the future,” he said. “I’ve been traveling all across this country helping our team running for the House and the Senate, and I’ll be helping governor’s candidates around America.”
Here’s what Twitter is saying about the whole thing…
Maybe Pence thought the insurrectionists he's defending were yelling "hang WITH Mike Pence?" pic.twitter.com/V0NR7HspKU
— The Recount (@therecount) October 5, 2021
Mike Pence says continued reporting on Jan. 6 demeans Trump supporters. Because smearing their own shit on the walls of the Capitol and building gallows for MIKE PENCE didn’t do that enough.
— Kate ??? (@ImSpeaking13) October 5, 2021
Mike Pence opposes vaccine mandates, declaring "America is about freedom." Pence also opposes marriage equality, gays in the military, reproductive rights and teaching that slavery existed. He's got a strange definition of freedom. He also says the insurrection was "just one day"
— Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) October 5, 2021
If your fascist cult leader’s supporters built a gallows to hang you while they tried to overthrow the government, and you’re still doing everything in your power to gaslight, project, lie, deflect, and downplay that fact, you might be Mike Pence.
— The USA Singers (@TheUSASingers) October 5, 2021
Mike Pence said that the media likes to talk about Jan 6 insurrection to demean Trump supporters. What does that even mean? Why is this guy so clueless? The tried to hang him! pic.twitter.com/rVQtbybgY0
— 888 Good Troubles (@LebergerDavid) October 5, 2021
What I associate with Mike Pence is that flies like shit.
— Myberns (@Myberns1) October 5, 2021
Mike Pence claims that the media’s continued reporting on the Jan. 6 insurrection is aimed at demeaning supporters of former President Trump.
No, Mike.
Trump supporters demean themselves just fine without our help.
— John Collins (@JohnCollins_KP) October 5, 2021
Mike Pence will never be President. Who Agrees?
— Ginger ???? (@GingersPage) October 5, 2021
Mike Pence is correct in saying weakness arouses evil. It is his own weakness, cowardice, and greed for power, along with many others in the GOP, that enables the lies and disinformation that continue posing a threat to American lives and our democracy.
— Olivia of Troye (@OliviaTroye) October 5, 2021
Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.
5 Comments
Fahd
He was one of those AM radio right-wing radio talk show hosts – he can talk sh*t for hours at a time. But seriously, I’m not surprised he’s trying to downplay the Jan. 6th insurrection; no doubt some of those Trump supporters/insurrectionists still have it in for him – wouldn’t want to be he. He’s a liar if he thinks any Trump republicans want him anywhere near their campaigns, and he’ll be as successful in his own presidential run as Dan Quayle was in his.
Jim
Pence could have been killed by those poor unfortunates being demeaned, but hey stupid is stupid.
rockland2u
let BLM and antifa build pence a set of gallows, trash the place and lets see how forgiving and supportive he is
Bengali
Pence’s refusal to condemn the actions of Donald Diaper Filling Trump and those who embraced his attacks on the government shows you what kind of leader he’d be. For one, his very being demeans Christians (I’m a Satanist myself) and what they supposedly stand for. As I see it, Christianity like so many “cult” religions is just another way to control people. To tell them what’s ok to do and what’s not. A religion based on being terrified of your supposed “maker”; a religion where hypocrisy abounds and is justified every time another Christian opens his/her mouth.
stonercharles
Just so glad we Hoosiers could share this f#@!ing turd with all of you… Will be doing everything possible to make sure he doesn’t get elected and do to the country what he’s done for Indiana….