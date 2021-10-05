Mike Pence says it’s impolite to “demean” Trump supporters who sh*t all over the Capitol floors

Hey, remember when a bunch of enraged Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol ten months ago, broke a bunch of stuff, threatened to kill our elected officials, and then left behind a trail of human excrement? Well, Mike Pence thinks we need to start being nicer to them.

Speaking to Sean Hannity yesterday, the homophobic ex-vice president was asked about the fateful day in January when his ex-boss sent an angry mob to publicly hang him on the front lawn. Turns out, he’s not so upset about all that anymore.

“Look, you can’t spend almost five years in a political fox hole without somebody– without–without developing a strong relationship,” he said. “And you know, January 6 was a tragic day in the history of our Capitol building.”

Did you catch that, folx? Mike Pence thinks it was a tragic day for the building. Never mind the police officers who were killed, the innocent people who were traumatized, the office of the presidency, and, oh yeah, the country.

(And the poor custodians who were tasked with scrubbing insurrectionist sh*t off the walls and floors.)

As far as Pence is concerned, that’s all water under the bridge.

“The president and I sat down a few days later and talked through all of it,” he continued. “I can tell you that we parted amicably at the end of the administration, and we’ve talked a number of times since we both left office.”

The ex-VP, who is said to be eyeing a 2024 run for president, added that he thinks continuing to focus on the events of January 6 “demeans” Trump supporters. Instead, he thinks people should move on and look toward 2022 and beyond.

“I believe that our entire focus today should be on the future,” he said. “I’ve been traveling all across this country helping our team running for the House and the Senate, and I’ll be helping governor’s candidates around America.”

Here’s what Twitter is saying about the whole thing…

Maybe Pence thought the insurrectionists he's defending were yelling "hang WITH Mike Pence?" pic.twitter.com/V0NR7HspKU — The Recount (@therecount) October 5, 2021

Mike Pence says continued reporting on Jan. 6 demeans Trump supporters. Because smearing their own shit on the walls of the Capitol and building gallows for MIKE PENCE didn’t do that enough. — Kate ??? (@ImSpeaking13) October 5, 2021

Mike Pence opposes vaccine mandates, declaring "America is about freedom." Pence also opposes marriage equality, gays in the military, reproductive rights and teaching that slavery existed. He's got a strange definition of freedom. He also says the insurrection was "just one day" — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) October 5, 2021

If your fascist cult leader’s supporters built a gallows to hang you while they tried to overthrow the government, and you’re still doing everything in your power to gaslight, project, lie, deflect, and downplay that fact, you might be Mike Pence. — The USA Singers (@TheUSASingers) October 5, 2021

Mike Pence said that the media likes to talk about Jan 6 insurrection to demean Trump supporters. What does that even mean? Why is this guy so clueless? The tried to hang him! pic.twitter.com/rVQtbybgY0 — 888 Good Troubles (@LebergerDavid) October 5, 2021

What I associate with Mike Pence is that flies like shit. — Myberns (@Myberns1) October 5, 2021

Mike Pence claims that the media’s continued reporting on the Jan. 6 insurrection is aimed at demeaning supporters of former President Trump. No, Mike. Trump supporters demean themselves just fine without our help. — John Collins (@JohnCollins_KP) October 5, 2021

Mike Pence will never be President. Who Agrees? — Ginger ???? (@GingersPage) October 5, 2021

Mike Pence is correct in saying weakness arouses evil. It is his own weakness, cowardice, and greed for power, along with many others in the GOP, that enables the lies and disinformation that continue posing a threat to American lives and our democracy. — Olivia of Troye (@OliviaTroye) October 5, 2021