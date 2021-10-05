clown act

Mike Pence says it’s impolite to “demean” Trump supporters who sh*t all over the Capitol floors

Hey, remember when a bunch of enraged Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol ten months ago, broke a bunch of stuff, threatened to kill our elected officials, and then left behind a trail of human excrement? Well, Mike Pence thinks we need to start being nicer to them.

Speaking to Sean Hannity yesterday, the homophobic ex-vice president was asked about the fateful day in January when his ex-boss sent an angry mob to publicly hang him on the front lawn. Turns out, he’s not so upset about all that anymore.

“Look, you can’t spend almost five years in a political fox hole without somebody– without–without developing a strong relationship,” he said. “And you know, January 6 was a tragic day in the history of our Capitol building.”

Did you catch that, folx? Mike Pence thinks it was a tragic day for the building. Never mind the police officers who were killed, the innocent people who were traumatized, the office of the presidency, and, oh yeah, the country.

(And the poor custodians who were tasked with scrubbing insurrectionist sh*t off the walls and floors.)

As far as Pence is concerned, that’s all water under the bridge.

“The president and I sat down a few days later and talked through all of it,” he continued. “I can tell you that we parted amicably at the end of the administration, and we’ve talked a number of times since we both left office.”

The ex-VP, who is said to be eyeing a 2024 run for president, added that he thinks continuing to focus on the events of January 6 “demeans” Trump supporters. Instead, he thinks people should move on and look toward 2022 and beyond.

“I believe that our entire focus today should be on the future,” he said. “I’ve been traveling all across this country helping our team running for the House and the Senate, and I’ll be helping governor’s candidates around America.”

Here’s what Twitter is saying about the whole thing…

