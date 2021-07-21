MLB, NFL announcer fired last year for using antigay slur lands new gig calling high school sports

Most professional sportscasters start their careers by announcing for college and minor league teams and then work their way up to the major leagues, where they can earn upwards of $1 million a year. Unless you’re Thom Brennaman.

The disgraced ex-MLB and NFL sportscaster was fired from Fox Sports last September after he casually dropped an antigay slur on the air during a Cincinnati Reds game.

Thom Brennamann likely ends his Reds career tonight LIVE on the air pic.twitter.com/EDzSICgVmx — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) August 19, 2020

After video of the slur went viral, Brennaman embarked on an apology tour, saying he was a “man of faith” and really, really sorry to “the people who sign my paycheck.”

“That is not who I am, and never has been,” he insisted. “And I’d like to think that maybe I could have some people that, uh, that could back that up.”

He also wrote an apology published in The Cincinnati Enquirer and told The New York Post that he’d never used the slur before in his life. He only said it that one time, which, unfortunately, happened to be caught on video. Oops!

Unfortunately, the people who signed his paycheck didn’t buy any of his apologies and Fox Sports, which Brennaman had been with since 1994, announced he was being dropped from its roster.

Now, nearly one year later, the 57-year-old will be putting on his headset once again, but it won’t be for the Cincinnati Reds, or any other professional sports team for that matter. Instead, he’ll be broadcasting high school sports in the Greater Cincinnati Area.

Brennaman has just inked a deal with Chatterbox Sports, a subscription-based service with 1,618 Facebook fans, where he will be calling local high school events.

“I’m so grateful and excited,” he said in a video statement released this week. “I grew up here in Greater Cincinnati. I know what high school football, high school basketball and high school sports mean to this area. This is what I was doing … when my career started. Here we are coming full circle getting back out to high school sports.”

That’s some pretty artful spin there, Thom.

Homerun Hire. Some might even say it’s a deep drive to left. pic.twitter.com/VDmlAT5jlT — Chatterbox Sports (@CBoxSports) July 20, 2021

