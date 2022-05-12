There is “much more explicit” dirt on Madison Cawthorn floating around out there

There are only five days until Madison Cawthorn‘s primary election, and it seems the entire Republican establishment (not to mention his primary opponents) want nothing more than to make his first term in Congress his last.
And it could shape up to be an interesting five days, as there’s no indication the drip-drip release of politically damaging material has run dry. Actually, it’s just the opposite.
The most recent video leak of Cawthorn — the infamous humping clip — was leaked by American Muckrakers PAC, a political group that runs the Fire Madison Cawthorn website.
And according to the group’s spokesperson, David Wheeler, American Muckrakers is in possession of “much more explicit material featuring the congressman–material Wheeler said he could not publish without breaking North Carolina law.”
Which begs the question…what is in that material?!
The PAC says it received the naked humping video via email, from an anonymous source who was formerly a supporter and donor for Cawthorn.
The Hill noted that chances are, Cawthorn knows who the source is, “both because some of it must be from limited original sources (how many people were in the room during the nude ‘joking?’ And the angle of the crotch-grab video seems to suggest it was his own aide who recorded it) and because he suggests that it’s a ‘blackmail’ campaign, although he doesn’t say quite what he’s being pressured to do in order to stop the releases.”
Only time will tell if more videos of Cawthorn will make the rounds ahead of the May 16 primary, but the odds seem pretty likely.
34 Comments
Jim
This man is ready to break barriers as a porn star. More power to him
G-Man
Hahaha Perfect!
tmball13
Only if he gets some intimate knowledge of a manscaper
johncp56
That I would watch I always thought he is good looking But it ends thereafter his mouth opened after 2016 elections i,d call him more dumb ass than evil
Invader7
Cause we all know good ole boy Madison is a sick freak… !!!
Brian
North Carolina voters have a thousand substantive reasons to reject him. Saddening to see how they actually love how he is a white supremacist, a conspiracy theorist, and a whiny tweeter. That’s why we end up with these ridiculous gotcha videos and homophobic strategy. Voters there would rather have a Nazi than a gay-ish person.
Heywood Jablowme
This is getting complicated. Is the “aide” in the crotch-groping video the same guy as the “cousin” in the humping in bed video?
shaunpaul1234
Cant stand u in th upright postion un congress, though ur always goid for a laugh
Its bn fun watching ur stand-up comic routine
Time for u to step aside and let some other brainless twit take over
As for u, Fakcon Studios AWAITS U, for ur OFFICIAL gay outing!!
U might make me laugh, u Def make me hard!!
wikidBSTN
Then have someone else out of state post it and let people know where to find it on the internet.
DuMaurier
It’s kind of vague what would cross the legal line; I assume explicit sexual activity, but in some states the humping vid would be illegal revenge porn for showing his butt.
I guess we’ll have to wait and see for ourselves! Can’t wait!
Bengali
And the issue for us of course is not the horror of him humping someone (although I’m wondering who’s holding him up since he can’t do it on his own – did I just mock a disabled person – youbetcha – well, almost – he’s not really a person). The issue is the hypocrisy claiming he’s a conservative christian and that he’s openly anti-lgbtq+.
I’m guessing he’ll soon appear on OAN or Newsmax. Hopefully his parking spot is at the farthest end of the parking lot.
CNY1983
is the ex-wife a suspect? im sure shes got a whole bowl of complaints about him.
johncp56
I have a Job for him
Cam
Support the overthrow of the American government and praise Hitler? Republicans will support you. Expose their coke orgies and the entire Republican establishment will be out for your blood.
bluewindboy
If Maddy loses, it’ll be because the RINOs stole the election so they can get back to their coke orgies.
ShiningSex
Closet Case FOR SURE!
Mike Hunt
Sure, I’d watch him bump peckers (or more) because he is, after all, kind of handsome in a “young, dumb, full of c*m” kind of way. But that’s it. He’s basically just as politically evil as the rest of his ilk in the R party.
charmin88
You know what I can’t stand is just because someone is somewhat attractive (not to me but to each his own) He could have 2 million gay men put in camps/jail and you would alot of you would STILL pay to watch him do porn because you think he’s hot. That’s why people like him get elected and get away with some of the most horrifying things towards LGBT people. I can’t look pass the disgusting things hes done to even notice his looks. He’s Gross to me
flymeorion
I totally agree with you. He could do videos or site’s everywhere and I wouldn’t give him the time of day. There’s a lot more attractive men out there who are trying to take away my rights.
Essie
I don’t care how many sex videos are leaked, I still think he will win the primary and the election simply because the super dumb-asses in his district love him because he is JUST LIKE THEM and is proud of it. He is uneducated, dumb as a lamp post, a racist and a nazi, JUST LIKE THEM. I will be totally shocked if he loses this election.
ymircorp@shaw.ca
I am a gay Canadian.
20 men in my gay gym (all beefy and attractive) have volunteered to give Cawthorn a fine weekend in Canada.
Perhaps he can release his inner and repressed gay self? Or find out why men delight in having a pituitary gland?
Otherwise get brushed into the dustbin of history. And forgotten.
Diplomat
Did you mean prostate gland?
Dax45
I think you mean Prostate Gland. Both sex’s have a pituitary Gland. We would be screwed without them.
xiaoxiao
the amount of loser-ass self-hating gay men on here thirsting for him is….oof…
MrMichaelJ
Speak for yourself because you just clearly summed yourself up perfectly
BigJohnSF
I hope we get to see his hairless ass
Donston
We don’t know how legit the claims of having more videos is. But it really doesn’t matter if he’s closeted. It really doesn’t matter what the dimensions of his sexuality is, his lifestyle, his preferences, where he is in the gender, sexual, affection, romantic attachment, emotional investment, relationship comfort, commitment spectrum. He’s already said and done enough hateful shit and pushed enough lies. But yes, we all know that for many people (especially Conservative, potential closet cases dudes) it’s not homosexuality they hate or homo behaviors they hate or being in the queer spectrum. They resent people attaching to queer identities (especially “gay”), it’s being unabashedly not closeted, it’s being in unabashed queer relationships and indulging gay love and commitment.
Jack
I think this is probably all very traumatizing for him. Good, bitch. I hope you are in therapy for the rest of your life.
trojanboy
He’ll probably be doing porn in about 6 months.
My2CentsWorth
” Voters there would rather have a Nazi than a gay-ish person. ”
For once, this bigotry could benefit all.
However, Essie might be accurate in expecting him to get re-elected. After all, Trump got enough votes to be selected as president and then he almost got enough again to either be re-selected or even win the election. And that was after 4 years of his horribleness.
MrMichaelJ
Please release. While he’s a tool I would have jerk off material for days. Definitely one tool I’d f8 ck
BaltoSteve
So… What are the odds that Maddie Boy is behind the PAC and the leaks? After all, if your entire reelection campaign is predicated on the narrative someone is blackmailing you, why not make it look like it’s a reality.
Harry Bush
Maybe he and Aaron Schock will start an onlyfans account as the #powerbottomrepublicans
Paul2
Let’s not forget Aaron Schock who also swore up and down he wasn’t gay. he then came out over time, so chances are Madison will follow suit.