The new Apple Watch Pride edition is here with added color stripes

Apple has released its latest Pride Edition bands. The tech giant has been releasing Pride edition watch bands (the face can be digitally changed to fit a Pride theme), since 2016.

The 2021 bands were unveiled yesterday (May 17): International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT).

Going beyond the six colors of the traditional Pride flag, one of the bands incorporates “a broader set of colors inspired by multiple Pride flags that have represented the diverse LGBTQ+ community throughout its rich history.”

To this end, they’ve added black and brown stripes to highlight “Black and Latinx communities, in addition to those who have passed away from or are living with HIV/AIDS”, and pale blue, pink and white: the colors of the trans flag.

“Even before the events at the Stonewall Inn brought the LGBTQ+ movement to new prominence, Black, Brown, and transgender activists were key leaders in the march toward equality,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, in a press statement.

“On many fronts, Apple supports the ongoing and unfinished work of equality for diverse and intersectional communities, and we want to provide every opportunity to celebrate and honor this history during Pride season.”

The braided solo loop ($99), which has the additional colors, features stretchable recycled yarn interwoven with silicon threads.

A second band, the Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop ($49), features the six colors of the rainbow flag and is made from reflective yarn, designed to stand out if worn to exercise at night.

Apple says the bands will help the company, “to build on its long-running financial support for LGBTQ+ advocacy organizations working to bring about positive change, including Encircle, Equality North Carolina, Equality Texas, Gender Spectrum, GLSEN, Human Rights Campaign, National Center for Transgender Equality, PFLAG National, SMYAL, and The Trevor Project in the US, as well as ILGA World internationally.”

The bands can be ordered now and will be available for collection from May 25. The 2021 Pride watch face will arrive soon as part of a software update.

