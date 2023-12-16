Noah Beck’s big haul, Seth Falk’s fruits, & John Duff’s wardrobe malfunction

This week Gayle King grilled Anderson Cooper about his sex life, Jill Biden won Melania’s war on Christmas, and Gay Twitter™ shared the best chest pics of the year. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Colby Melvin had a seat.
Chris Salvatore chased the sunset.
John Duff sang live.
Anthony Bowens got back to work.
Jason Caceres spread out.
Adam Peaty dried off.
Noah Beck gathered snow.
Danillo Silveira got dirty.
Chai Freeman showed off in the shower.
David Alcocer took a boat.
Ace Wild made money.
Jake Shears transformed.
Killian Belliard begged for change.
Haaz Sleiman wore a coat.
Trinity The Tuck gave face.
Elliott Norris took a hike.
Wilson Cruz showed pit.
Joey Zauzig wore chains.
Jake Williamson took a break.
Tyler Cameron hit the gym.
And Seth Falk showed off his fruits.
3 Comments
SteveInQueens
that post by Killian Belliard is cringeworthy for too many reasons to list
KissBananaPeels
IT IS SATURDAY therefore it is time (like clock work) for Queerty to sexualize Black, Hispanic and other ethnic/racial groups of men for its primary white audience…
If you disagree, it is because you are a snowflake and CAN NOT accept the truth in front of your eyes because you probably see men of color as a fetish
bachy
Me, I’m just fantasizing about yachting with my 2024 boyfriend David Alcocer.