Nyle DiMarco’s paddle, Terry Miller’s new tat, & Matteo Lane’s orange suit

This week Lil Nas X payed homage to Brokeback Mountain, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman blew the lid off his controversial Drag Race exit, and Aaron Schock headlined a “pride” event for gay Trump supporters. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Nyle DiMarco went kayaking.

Gus Kenworthy took his man to Greece.

Guillermo Zapata went for a run.

Luke Evans woke up for the sunrise.

Agustin Antón chopped wood.

Riley S. Wilson fell in love with himself.

Matteo Lane wore orange.

Sam Asghari punched his way into Men’s Health.

Chai Freeman played doubles.

Shawn Mendes made a choice.

Travis Patton floated to the top.

Antony Tran sat back.

Garrett Swann went shirtless at the gym.

Adam Peaty put his dancing shoes on.

Virgo Vonnie got a spot at the pool.

Terry Miller took a break.

Winston Rice rode a chair.

Daniel Justice won big on Wheel of Fortune.

Chris Conde showed off his tattoo.

And Wilson Cruz felt good.