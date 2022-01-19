rumor mill

Oh god, another ex-Trump official is rumored to be eyeing a career in reality TV

By

As if there wasn’t already enough trash on television, rumor has it former Trump advisor/White House Communications Director Hope Hicks is borrowing a page out of failed gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner’s playbook and joining the cast of Celebrity Big Brother.

Though it hasn’t been officially confirmed, rumors have been flying on Twitter all morning after an alleged cast list leaked. It named Hicks, along with several other queer celebrities, including Jillian Michaels, Todrick Hall, Sha’carri Richardson, and Shangela.

Celebrity Big Brother generally doesn’t announce the season’s lineup until just days before it premieres. The new season debuts on February 2, which means the official cast list can be expected around January 30 or 31.

Given what we know about Hicks, it seems highly unlikely that she would participate in a reality show. She tends to keep a low profile, preferring to work behind the scenes and rarely stepping out in front of the camera. Also, she just joined hedge fund exec David McCormick’s campaign as an advisor. McCormick is currently competing against TV doctor Mehmet Oz for the Republican nomination to U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania.

Still, given the number of former Trump administration officials who have gone on to appear on reality shows or write trashy tell-alls, we wouldn’t be surprised if Hicks followed suit.

Here’s what people on Twitter are saying about the whole thing…

