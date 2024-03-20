Olympic organizers have ordered 300,000 condoms for athletes this year. Let the games begin!

During the last Summer Olympics, organizers barred athletes from private intimacy, due to the ongoing pandemic. But now, that ban has been lifted. Bring out the rubbers!

With the 2024 Paris Summer Games just over four months away, organizers have ordered 300,000 condoms for athletes staying in the Olympic Village. With roughly 9,000 athletes expected to attend, that averages out to almost two condoms per day, and 30 per athlete.

If our favorite Olympians want to partake in some romantic dalliances, they will be covered!

“It is very important that the conviviality here is something big,” Olympic Village director Laurent Michaud told Sky News. “Working with the athletes commission, we wanted to create some places where the athletes would feel very enthusiastic and comfortable.”

The tradition of ordering condoms for Olympic athletes dates back to the 1988 Seoul Games, as part of an effort to raise awareness for HIV/AIDS. Over the ensuing years, an increasing number of rubbers were ordered for each Olympics, topping out at the 450,000 condoms distributed at the 2016 Rio Games (42 per athlete).

While the Paris number is a bit lower, an average of 30 condoms per athlete is still a lot. Consider this: the average number of partners an American male experiences in a lifetime is about seven.

Organizers are planning for athletes to shoot well past that figure over a 19-day span.

And why wouldn’t they?! The most athletic and in-shape 20-somethings in the entire world will be congregating in the same city for three weeks. There is a lot of down time that needs to be filled. It might as well be filled responsibly!

And this year, male Olympians are leaning into their assets more than ever before. A sizable number of Olympians have started their own OnlyFans pages, including some of Team Great Britain’s hottest divers.

While their accounts aren’t explicit, they’re still quite revealing. New Zealand rower Robbie Manson started his own page as well, and even works out in his favorite pair of OnlyFans Budgy Smugglers.

After publicly coming out in 2014, Manson experienced the 2016 Rio Games as an out gay man. While he might have dabbled in some fun extracurricular activities, he says the sexual hype around the Olympic Village is overblown.

In fact, the voyeurs may actually outnumber the athletes.

“I guess Grindr just goes off there. I don’t know what it’s like now, but you can change your location to be in other places,” he told Queerty. “There’s a lot of activity there, but not a lot were actual athletes. I think people changed their locations to be there.”

Still, there’s destined to be some action when 9,000 stunning Olympians gather in the City of Love. And with well over 100 out LGBTQ+ athletes expected to compete, there will probably be a fair amount of same-sex attraction, too.

That’s where the condoms, of course, come in handy.

Despite condoms enjoying a cultural moment (thank you Red, White and Royal Blue), queer men still use protection at increasingly lower rates. A new study shows that gay men are going raw at higher rates than 10 years ago.

We count on Olympians to inspire, so they might as well encourage the masses to practice safe sex. Suffice to say, the accommodations this year should be friendlier for sensual activity than the setup in Tokyo.

At the least, athletes can expect to sleep (or not sleep) in proper beds. That would be a welcome reprieve from last time, when some athletes theorized they were being forced to rest in cardboard beds designed to discourage intimacy…

While Olympians will be treated to world class cuisine and French culinary delicacies, social lubricants can still only be consumed outside of the Village. “No champagne in the village, of course, but they can have all the champagne they want also in Paris,” said Michaud.

Let the games begin!