Once enemies, Ivanka & Tiffany have reportedly bonded over “shared trauma” of being Donald Trump’s daughter

Ivanka Trump Kushner and Tiffany Trump may share the same last name and manufactured hair color, but that has often felt like the only two things the half sisters have in common.

Born to two different mothers more than a decade apart, they didn’t grow up together or run in the same social circles.

But according to People, the two have found common ground since their father’s failed one-term presidency and damage it’s done to their brands, er, reputations.

“They used to not get along but now they’re bonded over their shared trauma of being the most hated kids in America,” a source says of 41-year-old Ivanka and 29-year-old Tiffany.

“Going through that experience with their dad as president was awful for them. They hated it. People were so cruel. Especially about Tiffany’s looks.”

Neither of the women seem to “hate it” when their dad was in power, however.

Both campaigned for him in 2016 and 2020. Ivanka worked side-by-side with him nearly every day in the Oval Office, serving as a senior advisor while raking in a reported $640 million on the side. And Tiffany got to attend presidential dinners and other lavish events and even posed for her engagement photos at the White House.

But apparently all that was a big charade and the women have been left traumatized by the whole experience. Luckily, they have each other. And Miami, where they both now reside.

Ivanka has been living with her family in a luxury six-bedroom condo in Surfside while finishing up renovations on a $24 million mansion she and Jared Kushner purchased on Indian Creek Island, a.k.a. Billionaire Bunker.

And Tiffany has reportedly been living at the glamorous Setai resort in Miami Beach while she and her husband, Michael Boulos, shop for homes in the area.

“They want nothing to do with politics this time around, they never want to go through that again,” the source tells People. “They just want to chill in Miami.”

As for how they feel about their father’s mounting legal troubles, which include nearly 100 criminal charges in three different states and the District of Columbia (40 in Florida, 34 in New York, 13 in Georgia, and four in Washington, D.C.) plus a handful of civil lawsuits, the sisters are purportedly unbothered.

“Everyone knows he’s not going to jail,” the source says. “No one is worried.”

“They’re definitely not hiding. They live right on the beach. They seem like they don’t have a care in the world.”

Considering everything Trump has gotten away with over the years, it’s not unreasonable to assume he’ll find a way to avoid accountability yet again. That said, he’s never been in this kind of legal trouble before.

If convicted in any of the criminal cases against him, the 77-year-old could very well spend the rest of his life in prison. If convicted in Georgia specifically, he will have to serve a minimum of five years and won’t be able to rely on a pardon from either the governor or president, under state law.

While Ivanka and Tiffany purportedly bond over their anguish of being the daughters of Donald Trump, he’s busy campaigning to be president again. And while he remains the frontrunner for the GOP nomination, recent polls show support for his candidacy is waning after last week, when he skipped Wednesday’s debate and was arrested in Georgia on Thursday.

A new survey from Emerson College conducted August 25-26 found 50% of GOP primary voters planned to vote for him, down from 56% support in a pre-arrest poll, and the lowest support he’s seen to date in an Emerson poll.

And another one by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that the top words that come to voters’ minds when they think of Trump are “corrupt,” “dishonest,” and “crooked.”