Pedro Pascal’s kiss cam, Murray Bartlett’s spicy nickname & all the can’t-miss LGBTQ+ releases of the week

Image Credits, left to right: @LilNasX via X, @pascalispunk via Instagram, Murray Bartlett via Getty Images

Need a boost to get over Hump Day? The Hot Sheet is Queerty’s midweek pop culture catch-up, highlighting the entertainment stories everyone’s talking about, the ones you might’ve missed, and the notable LGBTQ+ film & TV releases in the days ahead. Here’s everything you need to stay in-the-know:

What To Watch

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our daily newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy.

Culture Catch-Up

HOLLYWOOD BROMANCE: An adorable photo of daddy Pedro Pascal getting a kiss on the cheek from his agent Franklin Latt has the internet wondering if “agent” is code for something else. [Read all about it on INTO]

THE SECOND COMING: Lil Nas X‘s Christian era as imminent, as the artist teases his new single while simultaneously teasing conservatives like the disgraced Jerry Falwell Jr. with a fake acceptance letter to the extreme evangelical Liberty University. [Read all about it on LGBTQNation]

TOP MAN: At this past weekend’s Creative Arts Emmys, Nick Offerman snagged an early win for Outstanding Guest Actor for his heartbreaking work in The Last Of Us. In his excellent acceptance speech, he made sure to give a sweet shout out his co-star, Murray Bartlett, who he hilariously dubs “the girth from Perth.”

FECKIN’ FLIRT: The name on everybody’s lips is gonna be Barry. Barry Keoghan that is, whose fearless (and pants-less) role in Saltburn has everyone talking. Now he’s opening up about becoming an unlikely sex symbol and whether or not his flirty report with Jacob Elordi is “queerbaiting.” [Read all about it on Queerty]

A NEW LENS: Fresh off of bearing his hole soul in love triangle drama Passages, Ben Whishaw is reuniting with filmmaker Ira Sachs to star in his biopic of influential gay photographer Peter Hujar, who is known for his often homoerotic portraits and died of AIDS in 1987. [Deadline]

HAPPILY EVER AFTER: Host, model, and Queerty fave Arisce Wanzer recently got hitched in Australia to her longtime partner John Harding, and the wedding pics are gorgeous enough to make us believe in love again. Congrats to these two beautiful humans!

CALAMARI BY YOUR NAME: For years, Disney and Pixar movies have fed their queer fans breadcrumbs of LGBTQ+ representation, but now we have confirmation that Luca—the Italian-set, sea-monster-coming-of-age charmer—was at least intended to be gay, and not just metaphorically speaking. [Read all about it on INTO]

OPEN SESAME: Oh Gus Kenworthy, what are we going to do with you? The Olympic medalist turned actor recently posted some Instagram shots from his boys trip to Brazil, promising a “hole pic” and delivering… something else. But we’re not complaining—the beefcake still looks jacked! [Read all about it on Queerty]

FAB FIVE’S LAST RIDE: Queer Eye heads back to the Big Easy for its 8th season, and you better believe we scanned the brand-new trailer for any sign of tension between the Fab Five now that we know it’ll be designer Bobby Berk’s last. But, no, the group’s makeover adventures look as happy and heartwarming as ever. We’ll always remember you this way!

GOING FOR THE GOLD: Elliot Page is among the producers of Ary Zane’s excellent Portuguese short film, An Avocado Pit, which was recently short-listed for the Oscar’s Best Live Action Short Film category. If it winds up getting nominated, it’ll be the first short to do so from a trans director. We know who we’re rooting for! [Read all about it on LGBTQNation]

DAVY JONES’ LOCKER: We feel like walking the plank after learning that Max has sent the hilarious, queer-inclusive pirate comedy Our Flag Means Death out to sea. At least the underrated series ended on a high note! [Variety]

BACK BACK BACK AGAIN: Oh, Pit Crew! He may not be as well known as Bruno or Bryce, but we’re always thrilled to see hottie Jesse Pattison back in the Werk Room of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Do yourself a favor and familiarize yourself with his Instagram page!

The Final Hump

Peacock has the announced the latest in a long line of deranged, queer-inclusive reality dating shows, and we could not be more excited (like Marie Kondo, we love mess). As its title suggests, Couple To Throuple (premiering February 8) brings four poly-curious pairs to a tropical resort where they’ll meet and mingle with a group of open-minded singles to look for their perfect third—letting the sparks, drama, and (apparently?) “uncontrollable b*ners” fly. Among the contestants are bisexual and “don’t-knock-it-til-you-try-sexual” guys Ashmal and Rehman, who will certainly be heating things up in paradise. Watch the trailer—and check these studs out—below.