You haven’t seen “the last of us”: 5 more queer character spin-offs we’d love to see

Apocalyptic drama The Last Of Us premiered a year ago this week, and yet we’re still reeling from one episode in particular—you know the one.

Three episodes in, the HBO series diverted from Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie’s (Bella Ramsey) cross-country journey with “Long, Long Time,” following the romance of survivalist Bill (Nick Offerman) and his unexpected guest-turned-partner of many years, Frank (Murray Bartlett). It was like a show-within-a-show, and if we have one complaint, it’s that there wasn’t more of Bill and Frank in the rest of the series (albeit for obvious reasons).

The stunning story about love persevering (queer love, in particular!) is a big part of why The Last Of Us was so critically acclaimed, and it’s already racked up tons of Emmy nominations at the Creative Arts Emmys this year.

Among the winners is Offerman, whose beautiful turn as Bill earned him an Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series trophy.

While speaking to press about the honor, Offerman teased that a spin-off for Bill and Frank has actually been discussed: “It certainly has been pitched,” the actor told Deadline. “I think we pitched a whole mini-series of a prequel of their lives before they met each other. It could be a musical. We’re not short on ideas.”

Whatever it could end up being, you know we’ll be tuning in. In fact, the prospects of more Bill and Frank adventures in The Last Of Us universe had us so excited, that we started day-dreaming about other queer characters who deserve their own series.

With that in mind, here are five more LGBTQ+ TV spin-offs that need to be made ASAP.