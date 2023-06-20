PHOTOS: 15 pics of Johnny Sibilly rocking a tank top–or less

Johnny Sibilly (Photo: Shutterstock)

The sun is out and guys are getting their guns out. And if you’re Johnny Sibilly, minimal encouragement is needed!

A quick glance at the actor’s Instagram reveals he’s a fan of tank tops. Plenty of snaps show off his bulging biceps. A further plethora of shirtless snaps could help explain why he’s built up such a large following.

Then there’s also his career, which has culminated thus far with a leading role in the Queer As Folk reboot and the recurring role of Wilson in HBO’s award-winning series, Hacks.

Who is Johnny Sibilly?

Sibilly grew up in a military family. Born on September 5, 1987, in New Orleans, he’s of Cuban and Dominican descent. His childhood included stints in Germany, Texas and later Miami. From a young age, he knew he wanted to be an actor.

Besides Hacks and Queer As Folk, he’s appeared in Pose, The Deuce, and Over My Dead Body. Away from the screen, he’s a vocal advocate for advancing LGBTQ+ rights and creating more opportunities for queer and Latin-American performers.

Last year, W magazine asked him about concerns his mom once expressed about Sibilly being typecast in gay roles. He replied that he’d be happy to continue to take on queer characters as we still need more representation.

“Of course, as an actor, I want to be able to play everything, but my heart is set on telling queer stories, whether the queerness be at the front of the storyline or at the back. It is important to me that our stories are getting told, so if I keep getting booked for queer roles, I will be happy.

“But I also understand that a lot of people—not only in the industry, but people like my mother—only know this hierarchy system of, ‘Don’t you want to play the Marvel superhero?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, I can play the Marvel superhero that goes home to a husband, and he is just as important as Captain America and Thor.’ We are just as deserving and just as worthy of our stories being told as our cisgender heterosexual counterparts.”

Queer As Boot was sadly not recommissioned at Peacock. However, expect to see Sibilly on our screens again soon. Deadline recently announced his signing with the prestigious CAA artists’ agency.

Click through for some images of Sibilly at his smoldering best...