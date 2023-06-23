PHOTOS: 25 Rock Hudson pics that prove he was big in all the right places

Rock Hudson was one of the 20th century’s most sought-after film stars — and with good reason. Standing 6 feet 4 inches tall, Hudson towered on set and delivered a captivating magnetic presence. Women wanted him. Men wanted to be him. And many other men fantasized about what we’d eventually all come to know: Rock Hudson was gay.

Hudson is now the subject of a new documentary, Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed (dir: Stephen Kijak), which recently premiered at the Tribeca Festival and is available to stream on Max beginning June 28. Kijak watched thousands of hours of Hudson’s filmography, interviewed past lovers like Lee Garlington, and dove into meticulously researched biographies, including All That Heaven Allows by Marc Griffith (named after the 1955 film co-starring Jane Wyman) and The Man Who Invented Rock Hudson: The Pretty Boys and Dirty Deals of Henry Willson, author Robert Hofler’s searing portrayal of Hudson’s longtime agent.

While Kijak exposes a contemplative double life that Hudson kept closely guarded to maintain his career, the documentarian also explores the actor’s big heart through his endearing relationships with friends, colleagues, and lovers.

On July 25, 1985 — during the height of the AIDS crisis — Hudson made history by becoming the first major celebrity to disclose his HIV status. After keeping his personal life in the shadows for decades, Hudson’s last act would be one of subtle activism (he never publically admitted to being gay).

Queerty looks back on Hudson’s career through archival photos that offer a window into the star’s enduring impact.







Rock Hudson at the Findlandia Baths

Rock Hudson getting a massage at the Finlandia Baths in Hollywood, CA, 1950. Photo by KM Archive/Getty Images







A publicity still from ‘Iron Man,’ co-starring Jeff Chandler

Jeff Chandler, left, and Rock Hudson are simulating punches in a scene from the film ‘Iron Man’, 1951. Photo by Universal Pictures/Getty Images







Rock Hudson posing in the grass, 1965

Rock Hudson, wearing a yellow v-neck jumper as he sits among grass in a publicity portrait, circa 1965. Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images







A mustached Rock Hudson in ‘Pretty Maids All in a Row’

Rock Hudson wearing shorts and a tee shirt sitting in a gymnasium with sweat beads on his chest in a scene from the film ‘Pretty Maids All In A Row,’ 1971. Photo by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Getty Images)







A ‘magnifico’ bedroom scene from ‘A Very Special Favor’

Too much alcohol puts Rock Hudson in a strange and compromising position in an unfamiliar bedroom in a scene from the film ‘A Very Special Favor’, 1965. Photo by Universal Pictures/Getty Images







Rock Hudson in ‘Taza, Son of Cochise’

Rock Hudson holds a knife in a scene from the film ‘Taza, Son Of Cochise,’ 1954. Photo by Universal/Getty Images







An intimate moment from ‘A Farewell to Arms’

Rock Hudson awakens in a scene from the film ‘A Farewell To Arms,’ 1957. Photo by 20th Century Fox/Getty Images







Rock Hudson working out, 1951

Rock Hudson publicity portrait, 1951. Photo by Universal International Pictures/Getty Images







A fight scene with Kirk Douglas from ‘The Last Sunset’

Rock Hudson tackles Kirk Douglas in a scene from the film ‘The Last Sunset,’ 1961. Photo by Universal/Getty Images







Rock Hudson as Tommy ‘Speed’ O’Keefe in ‘Iron Man’

A promotional portrait of American actor Rock Hudson as boxer Tommy ‘Speed’ O’Keefe (aka Kosco) in ‘Iron Man,’ directed by Joseph Pevney, 1951. Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images







Sharing laughs with Carol Burnett in ‘Carol and Company’

Carol Burnett and Rock Hudson on ‘Carol and Company,’ 1966. Photo by CBS via Getty Images







Rock Hudson on the beach

Another shot of the magnificent Rock Hudson on the beach. Photo courtesy of Bettmann Collection/Getty Images







Posing for a ‘beefcake’ publicity still, 1952

Rock Hudson was a natural for beefcake poses in publicity stills. This shot was taken after he returned from the Oregon location on ‘Bend of the River,’ 1952. Photo courtesy of the Bettmann Collection/Getty Images







Rock Hudson on horseback in ‘Bend of the River’

Rock Hudson in ‘Bend of the River.’ Photo by John Springer Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images







Dog daddy Rock Hudson at his Los Angeles home, 1967

Rock Hudson and his dogs pictured at his villa in Hollywood, March 7, 1967. Photo by Vittoriano Rastelli/Corbis via Getty Images







The up-and-coming star on a diving board at The Flamingo Hotel, Las Vegas

Rock Hudson catching some rays on the diving board of the pool at the Flamingo Hotel in Las Vegas. Photo by LGI Stock/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images







Going for a shirtless drive with Bob Preble, 1952

Bob Preble, left, and Rock Hudson for a shirtless drive near the North Hollywood home they shared, in Los Angeles, California, 1952. Photo by Moviepix/Getty Images







Rock Hudson in ‘Strange Bedfellows’

Rock Hudson in a scene from ‘Strange Bedfellows,’ 1964. Photo by Leo Fuchs/Getty Images







Rock Hudson at his Los Angels home, 1963

Rock Hudson shows off his record collection at his Los Angeles home, 1963. Photo by Leo Fuchs/Getty Images







Rock Hudson waterskiing in Portofino, Italy

Rock Hudson, right, waterskiing near Portofino, Italy, 1960. Photo by Leo Fuchs/Getty Images







A moment between takes with co-star Gina Lollobrigida in ‘Come From Away’

Rock Hudson and Gina Lollobrigida in a scene from ‘Come From Away,’ 1960. Photo by Leo Fuchs/Getty Images







A beach scene with Doris Day in ‘Lover Come Back’

Doris Day and Rock Hudson sharing a laugh on the beach while filming ‘Lover Come Back,’ 1960. Photo by Leo Fuchs/Getty Images







Rock Hudson in ‘The Spiral Road’

Rock Hudson goofing around with a hat while at the set of the film ‘The Spiral Road’ in Paramaribo, Suriname, 1961. Photo by Leo Fuchs/Getty Images







Sharing pajamas in a scene from ‘Lover Come Back’

Doris Day and Rock Hudson in a scene from ‘Lover Come Back.’ Photo by Leo Fuchs/Getty Images







On vacation with Lee Garlington in Puerto Vallarta, 1963

Rock Hudson, left, and boyfriend Lee Garlington on vacation in Puerto Vallarta, 1963. Photo courtesy of Martin Flaherty/The Rock Hudson Estate Collection



