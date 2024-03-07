PHOTOS: Zane Phillips, Hunter Schafer & all the queer style stars that ruled the Young Hollywood bash

Category is: Queer fashion excellence taking over Hollywood.
On Wednesday, Vanity Fair hosted its 2024 Young Hollywood Vanities Party in celebration of the new class of A-list stars and it featured a slew of LGBTQ+ favorites in all their red carpet finery.
Queerties Style Icon nominee Hunter Schafer lead the charge as one of the co-hosts alongside ally hunks Barry Keoghan and Charles Melton.
Among the star-studded list of queer attendees that rolled up to the Bar Marmont in Los Angeles were: Gus Kenworthy, Zane Phillips and boyfriend Froy Gutierrez, Queerties Groundbreaker Award honoree Trace Lysette, Justice Smith, Lukas Gage, Dylan Mulvaney, Johnny Sibilly, Matt Rogers, Alok Vaid-Menon, and Sherry Cola, among others.
Other celebs showing off their fierce fits at the soiree included Red, White & Royal Blue hunk Nicholas Galitzine, Scream stud Mason Gooding, and pop goddess Charlie XCX.
With the Oscars three days away, click through to get into the swing of all the glitz and glamour with all the
lewks looks from Young Hollywood Vanities Party ….
Lukas Gage
Gage was giving silk pajama eleganza.
Justice Smith
Smith made this elaborate ensemble look so easy.
Hunter Schafer
The fashion queen in pastel Prada is perfection.
Gus Kenworthy
Thick corduroys and motorcycle boots were edgy essentials on this cold, rainy Los Angeles evening.
Johnny Sibilly
We love a jumpsuit!
Trace Lysette
The Monica star was a champagne dream in this effervescent slay.
Zane Phillips, Froy Gutierrez, Matt Rogers and Eugene Lee
Move over Fab 5, this is our new Fantastic Four.
Colton Underwood
Colton had all the silky Western vibes.
Dylan Mulvaney
Dylan brought the drama in this bustier top slip dress.
Nico Greetham
A Night at the Roxbury never looked so good!
Alok Vaid-Menon
On Wednesday, Alok wears pink!
Joshua Bassett
The password is: debonair.
Sherry Cola
The Joy Ride star killed it in this white minimalist serve.
Bowen Martinez-Reid
The TikTok star owned this Dior denim moment.
Alexandra Shipp
The Barbie star walked into the room purse first!
Jameela Jamil and Evan Ross Katz
The Legendary judge and the pop culture tastemaker looked liked they were up to something fabulous.
Barry Keoghan & Charles Melton
The Saltburn/May December crossover we’ve been waiting for.
Nicholas Galitzine
His brunette phase is no joke!
Mason Gooding
Armed and fabulous!
Charli XCX
The “Von Dutch” songstress is our number one!
