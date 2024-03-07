PHOTOS: Zane Phillips, Hunter Schafer & all the queer style stars that ruled the Young Hollywood bash

Category is: Queer fashion excellence taking over Hollywood.

On Wednesday, Vanity Fair hosted its 2024 Young Hollywood Vanities Party in celebration of the new class of A-list stars and it featured a slew of LGBTQ+ favorites in all their red carpet finery.

Queerties Style Icon nominee Hunter Schafer lead the charge as one of the co-hosts alongside ally hunks Barry Keoghan and Charles Melton.

Among the star-studded list of queer attendees that rolled up to the Bar Marmont in Los Angeles were: Gus Kenworthy, Zane Phillips and boyfriend Froy Gutierrez, Queerties Groundbreaker Award honoree Trace Lysette, Justice Smith, Lukas Gage, Dylan Mulvaney, Johnny Sibilly, Matt Rogers, Alok Vaid-Menon, and Sherry Cola, among others.

Other celebs showing off their fierce fits at the soiree included Red, White & Royal Blue hunk Nicholas Galitzine, Scream stud Mason Gooding, and pop goddess Charlie XCX.