PHOTOS: Zane Phillips, Hunter Schafer & all the queer style stars that ruled the Young Hollywood bash

By
Vanity Fair Young Hollywood

Category is: Queer fashion excellence taking over Hollywood.

On Wednesday, Vanity Fair hosted its 2024 Young Hollywood Vanities Party in celebration of the new class of A-list stars and it featured a slew of LGBTQ+ favorites in all their red carpet finery.

Queerties Style Icon nominee Hunter Schafer lead the charge as one of the co-hosts alongside ally hunks Barry Keoghan and Charles Melton.

Among the star-studded list of queer attendees that rolled up to the Bar Marmont in Los Angeles were: Gus Kenworthy, Zane Phillips and boyfriend Froy Gutierrez, Queerties Groundbreaker Award honoree Trace Lysette, Justice Smith, Lukas Gage, Dylan Mulvaney, Johnny Sibilly, Matt Rogers, Alok Vaid-Menon, and Sherry Cola, among others.

Other celebs showing off their fierce fits at the soiree included Red, White & Royal Blue hunk Nicholas Galitzine, Scream stud Mason Gooding, and pop goddess Charlie XCX.

With the Oscars three days away, click through to get into the swing of all the glitz and glamour with all the lewks looks from Young Hollywood Vanities Party ….

Lukas Gage

Lukas Gage

Gage was giving silk pajama eleganza.

Justice Smith

Justice Smith

Smith made this elaborate ensemble look so easy.

Hunter Schafer

Hunter Schafer

The fashion queen in pastel Prada is perfection.

Gus Kenworthy

Gus Kenworthy

Thick corduroys and motorcycle boots were edgy essentials on this cold, rainy Los Angeles evening.

Johnny Sibilly

Johnny Sibilly

We love a jumpsuit!

Trace Lysette

Trace Lysette

The Monica star was a champagne dream in this effervescent slay.

Zane Phillips, Froy Gutierrez, Matt Rogers and Eugene Lee 

Zane Phillips, Froy Gutierrez, Matt Rogers, and Eugene Lee

Move over Fab 5, this is our new Fantastic Four.

Colton Underwood

Colton Underwood

Colton had all the silky Western vibes.

Dylan Mulvaney

Dylan Mulvaney

Dylan brought the drama in this bustier top slip dress.

Nico Greetham

Nico Greetham

A Night at the Roxbury never looked so good!

Alok Vaid-Menon

Alok Vaid-Menon

On Wednesday, Alok wears pink!

Joshua Bassett

Joshua Bassett

The password is: debonair.

Sherry Cola

Sherry Cola

The Joy Ride star killed it in this white minimalist serve.

Bowen Martinez-Reid

Bowen Martinez-Reid

The TikTok star owned this Dior denim moment.

Alexandra Shipp

Alexandra Shipp

The Barbie star walked into the room purse first!

Jameela Jamil and Evan Ross Katz 

Jameela Jamil and Evan Ross Katz

The Legendary judge and the pop culture tastemaker looked liked they were up to something fabulous.

Barry Keoghan & Charles Melton

Barry Keoghan & Charles Melton

The Saltburn/May December crossover we’ve been waiting for.

Nicholas Galitzine

Nicholas Galitzine

His brunette phase is no joke!

Mason Gooding

Mason Gooding

Armed and fabulous!

Charli XCX

Charli XCX

The “Von Dutch” songstress is our number one!

