Pope Francis replaces bishop after gay sex video makes the rounds

Pope Francis has officially accepted the resignation of a bishop in Brazil following the release of a 60-second masturbation video recorded during a video chat with another man.

Tomé Ferreira de Silva, 60, submitted his resignation as bishop of the Diocese of São José do Rio Preto in São Paulo, Brazil on August 18. Later that same day, the Vatican released a statement on the matter.

“The Holy Father has accepted the resignation from the pastoral care of the diocese of São José do Rio Preto, Brazil, presented by Bishop Tomé Ferreira da Silva, and has appointed Archbishop Moacir Silva, metropolitan of Ribeirão Preto, as apostolic administrator sede vacante of the diocese of São José do Rio Preto,” the statement reads.

The Washington Post further reports that the resignation came following the release of the video. In it, a man purported to be da Silva is seen masturbating during the conversation. Da Silva later confirmed to an Italian newspaper that it is him in the video, and that the footage was leaked by a close associate.

The resignation of da Silva also follows a number of scandals that have plagued his office for several years. In 2018, the Vatican investigated him in connection with a cover-up of several sex scandals within his diocese. Da Silva was also accused of exchanging sexual messages with a minor, and in 2015, of having an affair with a male employee.