Possibly drunk Tiffany Trump headlined a Trump Pride rally because, well, 2020

In a desperate attempt to win her father’s love, Tiffany Trump hit the campaign trail on his behalf, headlining a bizarre Pride rally in Tampa over the weekend that led to questions about her sobriety.

“It’s such an honor to be able to be here and speak truthfully, honestly from my heart what I know my father believes in,” Tiffany, who may or may not have been intoxicated, said giddily during in her brief remarks before a sparse room. “Prior to politics, he supported gays, lesbians, LGBQIA+ [sic] community, OK?”

What in gay hell is this bullshit? Also there’s like 12 people in the room. Also I’m no longer convinced Eric Trump is the dumbest of them. It’s a tight race. pic.twitter.com/soqGBBwVNN — Dana Goldberg (@DGComedy) October 20, 2020

In slurred speech, Tiffany went on to say that it deeply “saddens” her that so many people “unfortunately” read “fabricated lies” on social media about her father’s repeated and unending attacks on LGBTQ equality and for some reason believe he’s antigay.

“My father has always supported all of you, OK?” she said.

Later in her rambling and barely coherent speech, Tiffany became overly emotional when she introduced her mother, Marla Maples, then shared a story about how her mom’s anonymous gay friend, a Broadway actor Tiffany never met, who died of AIDS. Then she talked about how her dad was going to find a cure for AIDS in the next 10 years.

“There will be [a cure] and god bless!” Tiffany said.

I can’t watch Will someone watch & let us know what Tiffany Trump says at her pride event? pic.twitter.com/5erDJEFoGH — ☇RiotWomenn☇ (@riotwomennn) October 20, 2020

The awkward event was organized by a group called “Trump Pride”, which claims to be “a diverse coalition dedicated to re-electing President Trump, the first President to begin his presidency in support of marriage equality.”

The “diverse coalition” is helmed by a six-person advisory board, all of whom are white men except for one white female.

Here’s how Twitter responded to Tiffany’s “Trump Pride” appearance…

