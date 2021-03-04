“QAnon Shaman” would like credit for stopping a muffin thief inside the U.S. Capitol

Here’s something you can’t make up…

Jacob Chansley, better known as the “QAnon Shaman,” just gave his first interview since being arrested for his alleged role in the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol, and he would like credit for stopping someone from stealing muffins as they vandalized the building.

In a jailhouse interview with Laurie Segall from “60 Minutes+”, the 33-year-old conspiracy theorist said he felt “wounded” when Donald Trump didn’t offer him a pardon after he was arrested back in January.

“I developed a lot of sympathy for Donald Trump because it seemed like the media was picking on him and seemed like the establishment was going after him unnecessarily or unfairly,” Chansley explained, “and I had been a victim of that all of my life, whether it be in school or at home. So in many ways I identify with a lot of the negative things that he was going through.”

“I honestly believed and still believe that he cares about the Constitution, that he cares about the American people, and that’s also why and you know it wounded me so deeply and why it disappointed me so greatly that I and others did not get a pardon.”

The "QAnon Shaman" of the January 6th attack on the Capitol tells his story for the first time from jail, as he faces up to 20 years behind bars. Jacob Chansley spoke with @60minutes+'s @LaurieSegall pic.twitter.com/uhUuFNHRvf — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 4, 2021

Chansley now faces 20 years in prison after being charged with knowingly entering a restricted building without lawful authority and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. He says he regrets his actions “with every fiber of my being.”

But the most ridiculous part of the interview actually came when he described what he did that fateful day.

“My actions on Jan. 6. How would I describe them? Well, I sang a song,” Chansley recalled. “I also stopped people from stealing and vandalizing that sacred space. OK, I actually stopped somebody from stealing muffins out of the break room.”

“I consider myself a lover of my country. I consider myself a believer in the Constitution. I consider myself a believer in truth and our founding principles. I consider myself a believer in God.”

Chansley made headlines earlier this year after he reportedly went on a hunger strike in prison, demanding he be fed a diet of only organic foods. A U.S. district judge granted his request after his attorney said nine days had passed since Chansley had last eaten.

And now, the tweets…

The QANON Shaman stopped a muffin thief?! I didn’t know about the muffins?! Why didn’t anyone tell me about the muffins!? Well that changes everything! You’re not a terrorist, you’re just a dumbass! — Meredith Lee (@meralee727) March 4, 2021

QAnon Shaman says he protected Muffins! ?? pic.twitter.com/IpAtE3i1qC — Diane (@DMG8688) March 4, 2021

QAnon Shaman told 60 Minutes his actions were not an attack on this country because "I sang a song" and "I actually stopped somebody from stealing muffins out of the break room."

Well, that makes sense. ? — Nita Cosby (@5_2blue) March 4, 2021

QAnon Shaman Legal Defenses ( So Far )

1. Organic Food

2. Spreading Positivity

3. The door was open

4. Altruistic muffin rescue — Renee Libby ?? (@ReneeAlida) March 4, 2021

QAnon Shaman was protecting the muffins at all cost. — C.C Escobar ? (@CCRealEscobar) March 4, 2021

I’m calling the QAnon Shaman the Muffin Shaman from now on.#MuffinShaman pic.twitter.com/dp0t6V6BQz — Mayo (@MayoIsSpicyy) March 4, 2021

The QAnon shaman seems a little odd to me… but I hear he kept the rioters from stealing muffins from the Capitol…???? — gabby (@gabby_UCMaroon) March 4, 2021

Thank god those muffins are safe! What would we have done without Qanon shaman there to protect everything?!? — 🇺🇸 🏳️‍🌈 Drew Kaiser 🏳️‍🌈 🇺🇸 (@quantum_mystic) March 4, 2021

The Q Shaman doesn’t believe he did anything illegal on January 6th. One of his arguments is that he stopped people from stealing muffins from the break room during the insurrection. And no, I am not making this up. — Hamish Mitchell (@H_MitchellPhoto) March 4, 2021

We should all take a moment of silence to appreciate that the QAnon Shaman put his life and liberty on the line to save those endangered muffins. — Chris Shepard (@TheChrisShepard) March 4, 2021

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.