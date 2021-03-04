muffin man

“QAnon Shaman” would like credit for stopping a muffin thief inside the U.S. Capitol

Jacob Chansley, better known as the “QAnon Shaman,” just gave his first interview since being arrested for his alleged role in the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol, and he would like credit for stopping someone from stealing muffins as they vandalized the building.

In a jailhouse interview with Laurie Segall from “60 Minutes+”, the 33-year-old conspiracy theorist said he felt “wounded” when Donald Trump didn’t offer him a pardon after he was arrested back in January.

“I developed a lot of sympathy for Donald Trump because it seemed like the media was picking on him and seemed like the establishment was going after him unnecessarily or unfairly,” Chansley explained, “and I had been a victim of that all of my life, whether it be in school or at home. So in many ways I identify with a lot of the negative things that he was going through.”

“I honestly believed and still believe that he cares about the Constitution, that he cares about the American people, and that’s also why and you know it wounded me so deeply and why it disappointed me so greatly that I and others did not get a pardon.”

Chansley now faces 20 years in prison after being charged with knowingly entering a restricted building without lawful authority and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. He says he regrets his actions “with every fiber of my being.”

But the most ridiculous part of the interview actually came when he described what he did that fateful day.

“My actions on Jan. 6. How would I describe them? Well, I sang a song,” Chansley recalled. “I also stopped people from stealing and vandalizing that sacred space. OK, I actually stopped somebody from stealing muffins out of the break room.”

“I consider myself a lover of my country. I consider myself a believer in the Constitution. I consider myself a believer in truth and our founding principles. I consider myself a believer in God.”

Chansley made headlines earlier this year after he reportedly went on a hunger strike in prison, demanding he be fed a diet of only organic foods. A U.S. district judge granted his request after his attorney said nine days had passed since Chansley had last eaten.

