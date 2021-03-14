Queer singers, gay ‘Boys,’ scheming lesbians & more: If Queerty picked the Oscar Nominations, 2021

Awards season climaxes again, as Hollywood wakes up early this Monday (March 15) morning for the 93rd Annual Academy Awards nominations.

Of course, 2020 didn’t do movies any favors, with most cineplexes remaining closed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Thank goodness for streaming then, which offered a safe venue to view the best Hollywood had to over…that wasn’t held back until theatres reopen, anyway. We’re happy to report that plenty of wonderful films dealing with LGBTQ themes or that featured the work of queer artists also offered some comfort.

To be clear, this is not a predictive list of the nominations. Rather, we’d just like to offer up our voice to commend the work that most impressed us, and hope that Oscar–and his voters–also take notice.