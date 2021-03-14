Queer singers, gay ‘Boys,’ scheming lesbians & more: If Queerty picked the Oscar Nominations, 2021

Awards season climaxes again, as Hollywood wakes up early this Monday (March 15) morning for the 93rd Annual Academy Awards nominations.
Of course, 2020 didn’t do movies any favors, with most cineplexes remaining closed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Thank goodness for streaming then, which offered a safe venue to view the best Hollywood had to over…that wasn’t held back until theatres reopen, anyway. We’re happy to report that plenty of wonderful films dealing with LGBTQ themes or that featured the work of queer artists also offered some comfort.
To be clear, this is not a predictive list of the nominations. Rather, we’d just like to offer up our voice to commend the work that most impressed us, and hope that Oscar–and his voters–also take notice.
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
- Peter Dinklage, I Care a Lot
- Colin Chu, The Half of It
- Frank Langella, The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Stanley Tucci, Supernova
- Lance Henriksen, Falling
It’s high time the world accepts a certain truth: Peter Dinklage is one of the great character actors of our time. His work as a ruthless mobster in I Care a Lot had us both laughing and chilled, which is why he gets mentioned here. Chu gave one of the most underrated–and compelling–performances of the year as a brooding Chinese-American father of a lesbian teen in The Half of It. Langella doesn’t have a part as showy or noble as his Chicago 7 co-stars, but his anchors the film as a man walking the razor’s edge between stupidity and evil. Stanley Tucci isn’t gay–not that it matters–but he gives a tender, respectful performance as a gay man with dementia in Supernova. Henriksen, by contrast, plays a reprehensible monster with dementia in Falling, and gives one of the best performances of his career.