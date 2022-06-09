Rebel Wilson says she’s finally found her “Disney princess” just in time for Pride

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson)

Rebel Wilson, actor and comedic scene stealer, has come out today, via Instagram. It’s “grid” post official, y’all!

Though she doesn’t use any specific labels, Wilson’s post makes it pretty clear she’s part of the LGBTQ community, stating: ‘I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess. #loveislove,” rainbow emoji and all.

One thing she’s almost certainly coming out as is “not single.” The photo shows the Bridesmaids star smiling beside her presumed partner, Lemon Vi Lemon clothing brand founder Ramona Agruma. A Disney Princess, indeed!

While we hadn’t seen much of Wilson since she was covered in “digital fur technology” to play Jennyanydots in 2019’s Cats (we fully understand wanting to take a break from the limelight after that), she made a splashy screen comeback this spring in the Netflix comedy Senior Year, playing a 37-year-old woman who decides to go back to high school after waking up from a two-decade-long coma.

During the press rounds for the film, Wilson dropped by the Betches podcast U Up, where she told hosts Jordana Abraham and Jared Freid that she was now “happily in a relationship.” She discussed being off and on dating apps, looking for love, before saying of her then-mysterious partner, “I met them at a friend’s setup.”

Welcome to the big, gay family, Rebel! If it wasn’t already, this makes her underrated dark comedy Bachelorette an official part of the queer canon.