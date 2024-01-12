Rep. Robert Garcia blasts Trump… with some help from ‘The Real Housewives’

Rep. Robert Garcia (Photo: US Gov)

Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia used a much-quoted line from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City during a congressional hearing on Wednesday. Garcia sits on the Oversight Committee.

The Californian congressman addressed allegations that Trump profited during his time in the White House.

“And what do we have as Democrats? We have receipts, proof, a timeline, screenshots. We have everything we need to prove conclusively that foreign governments are funneling money through Trump properties and into Donald Trump’s pockets all in violation of the Constitution,” Garcia said.

RECEIPTS.



PROOF.



TIMELINE.



SCREENSHOTS.



And EVERTYTHING we need to prove Donald Trump took illegal payments from foreign governments. 💅🏽 pic.twitter.com/SDPHrQwfhb — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarcia) January 10, 2024

Real Housewives fans were quick to pick up the reference. It was very similar to words uttered by Heather Gay during the recent finale of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. Gay was calling out fellow cast member, Monica Garcia.

Watch below (it contains some strong language).

real housewives of salt lake city heather gay receipts! 👏 proof! 👏 timeline! 👏 screenshots! 👏 fucking! 👏 everything! 👏 meme reaction video pic.twitter.com/OAVRWyd759 — reaction videos (@memepatissier) January 3, 2024

Among those to pick up on it was Heather Gay herself. She reposted a clip with handclap emojis.

Andy Cohen also mentioned it on Watch What Happens Live…

“This is either a brilliant and stunning call back to the Salt Lake City Housewives that has fully blown my mind, or he’s just angling for a 20 percent off coupon to Beauty Lab and Laser,” Cohen said (a reference to the company Gay owns).

Garcia tweeted the clip of Cohen, confirming it was intentional.

“I’ve been a @BravoTV gay since the original OC housewives franchise. Honored to be the first member of congress to quote a housewife in the congressional record.”

I’ve been a @BravoTV gay since the original OC housewives franchise. Honored to be the first member of congress to quote a housewife in the congressional record. pic.twitter.com/8LCPQKWHqV — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarcia) January 11, 2024

This isn’t the first time Garcia has made headlines with a Real Housewives-inspired reference.

Garcia was elected in November 2022. Before he took up office he posted a tweet warning GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of his impending arrival.

It was a reposting of a TikTok video of NeNe Leakes (who found fame on The Real Housewives of Atlanta) sashaying in a pair of towering high heels. Garcia said, “As a reminder this will be me when I walk by Marjorie Taylor Greene in the Capitol next week at orientation.”

As a reminder this will be me when I walk by Marjorie Taylor Greene in the Capitol next week at orientation. pic.twitter.com/YJfyPwVhIe — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarcia) November 11, 2022

Trump’s money from abroad

Last week, Democrats produced a report showing that Donald Trump’s hotels and other resorts accepted more than $7.8m from foreign governments during his presidency. Around $5.5m of those payments came from China. Democrats say this was in violation of the US Constitution.

On Wednesday, Trump was asked about this during a Fox News town hall in Iowa. He downplayed the figure.

“That’s a small amount of money. You know, it sounds like a lot of money. That’s small,” Trump said.

He went on to say it was because they paid for stays at his hotels.

“I was doing services for them. People were staying in these massive hotels, these beautiful hotels,” Trump continued. “I don’t get $8 million for doing nothing.”

Trump is asked about the report that his businesses profited over $8 million from foreign governments including China while he was president. He said that is such a small amount of money and “I was doing services for them … I don’t get $8 million for doing nothing!” pic.twitter.com/BLhAU3OKCS — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 11, 2024