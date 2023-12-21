Rep. Robert Garcia roasts Kellyanne Conway for her latest, crass remarks

Kellyanne Conway and Rep. Robert Garcia (Photo: Shutterstock/Robert Garcia)

Former White House advisor Kellyanne Conway was trending on social media this morning after a TV appearance yesterday.

Conway, formerly a spokesperson and cheerleader for Donald Trump, appeared on Fox News and slammed what she saw as the Left’s obsession with January 6th.

“I think Democrats wake up every morning and they look at the calendar on the iPhone and it says January 6th. The date never changes.

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our daily newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Promotions and Partner Emails * Daily Newsletter * Sign Up

“And then they get into an electric vehicle and go get an abortion.”

Conway’s co-hosts laughed. They all thought it was funny and appropriate to make light of people seeking abortions.

Kellyanne: I think Democrats wake up every morning and they look at the calendar on the iPhone and it says January 6th. The date never changes. And then they get into an electric vehicle and go get an abortion. pic.twitter.com/fffuat7BVR — Acyn (@Acyn) December 20, 2023

Conway’s comments provoked a strong reaction online. Among those to comment was gay, California Rep. Robert Garcia.

“Wow I literally did all of this yesterday,” he said.

wow I literally did all of this yesterday. https://t.co/fCBAnECTt9 — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarcia) December 20, 2023

Others also sarcastically suggested Conway had nailed it.

Yeah, I get up every morning, have my coffee, then go get an abortion. Just like this nitwit says



After that, I go hug a tree & then I pick up my daily Soros check. I mean, because, who doesn't — WTFGOP (@DogginTrump) December 20, 2023

Wish I had more time to reply to this, but I’m going in to get my 353rd abortion. — Outspoken™️ (@Out5p0ken) December 20, 2023

Gun control campaigner David Hogg called Conway’s assertion, “FALSE: we also eat avocado toast and listen to NPR.”

Others said it would be better to pay Conway no attention.

Botox Beast says what? — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) December 20, 2023

This might be the dumbest statement ever made on Fox News.



And we all know that's REALLY saying something. — No Dem Left Behind (@NoDemLeftBehind) December 20, 2023

Have you guys seen how great George Conway looks after getting divorced from her? — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) December 20, 2023

January 6th: Never forget

And others were unapologetic about refusing to sweep January 6th beneath the rug.

Former Congressman Joe Walsh tweeted, “I’m not a Democrat, but yes, I’m guilty. Every day I think about January 6th. At least once every day I think about how an American President actually led an insurrection, how he led a violent attempt to overthrow an American election. Because I think that’s a really big deal, and we can never let it happen again.”

I wake up every morning and I look at the calendar on my IPhone and it says that today is another good day to fight for our democracy, expose the fraud of "alternative facts," and make sure a Jan. 6 never happens again in our beloved country. https://t.co/IltnZTRHvK — Ruth Ben-Ghiat (@ruthbenghiat) December 20, 2023