reprehensible

Rep. Robert Garcia roasts Kellyanne Conway for her latest, crass remarks

By
Kellyanne Conway and Robert Garcia
Kellyanne Conway and Rep. Robert Garcia (Photo: Shutterstock/Robert Garcia)

Former White House advisor Kellyanne Conway was trending on social media this morning after a TV appearance yesterday.

Conway, formerly a spokesperson and cheerleader for Donald Trump, appeared on Fox News and slammed what she saw as the Left’s obsession with January 6th.

“I think Democrats wake up every morning and they look at the calendar on the iPhone and it says January 6th. The date never changes.

“And then they get into an electric vehicle and go get an abortion.”

Conway’s co-hosts laughed. They all thought it was funny and appropriate to make light of people seeking abortions.

Conway’s comments provoked a strong reaction online. Among those to comment was gay, California Rep. Robert Garcia.

“Wow I literally did all of this yesterday,” he said.

Others also sarcastically suggested Conway had nailed it.

Gun control campaigner David Hogg called Conway’s assertion, “FALSE: we also eat avocado toast and listen to NPR.”

Others said it would be better to pay Conway no attention. 

January 6th: Never forget

And others were unapologetic about refusing to sweep January 6th beneath the rug.

Former Congressman Joe Walsh tweeted, “I’m not a Democrat, but yes, I’m guilty. Every day I think about January 6th. At least once every day I think about how an American President actually led an insurrection, how he led a violent attempt to overthrow an American election. Because I think that’s a really big deal, and we can never let it happen again.”

Related:

Kellyanne Conway couldn’t let 9/11 pass without saying something incredibly stupid & factually inaccurate

Kellyanne sunk to another new low on Fox News last night.

It looks like Rep. Robert Garcia will be the one who finally finishes George Santos for good

Garcia, an out gay representative from California, introduced a resolution to expel Santos.

Don't forget to share: