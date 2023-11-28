It looks like Rep. Robert Garcia will be the one who finally finishes George Santos for good

It’s debatable whether New York gays or L.A. gays have the upper-hand. But in Congress, the answer is pretty clear.

Cali bois for the win!

California Rep. Robert Garcia introduced a resolution Tuesday to expel New York Rep. George Santos following a damning report from the House Ethics Committee about his allegedly illegal practices and behavior.

The lying congressman is accused of an array of crimes: stealing money from his congressional campaign to pay for his personal expenses, reporting fake loans, deceiving donors and engaging in fraudulent business dealings.

Already facing a 23-count federal indictment, Santos is accused of using the stolen funds to pay for Botox, Sephora and… OnlyFans!

Because of course.

oh so now it’s illegal to serve?? https://t.co/Sae7Hzavz8 — Vinny Thomas (@vinn_ayy) November 16, 2023

using republican campaign donations to support gay sex workers he’s just a bit too real i’m afraid https://t.co/cJPd7XGc2o — matt (@mattxiv) November 16, 2023

House Ethics Committee finds disturbing evidence of being fierce https://t.co/JF3Bg6wD4g — JP (@jpbrammer) November 16, 2023

Garcia, an out gay congressman who actually supports LGBTQ+ rights, pledged he would hold House hearings to find out about the OnlyFans transactions alone.

While we’re still waiting on that, expulsion proceedings are a nice alternative.

The freshman rep. introduced the resolution on the House Floor.

Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) introduces a resolution to expel Rep. George Santos (R-NY) from Congress. pic.twitter.com/o9RBYO2dIA — The Recount (@therecount) November 28, 2023

Santos’ expulsion seems all but certain. The ethics committee’s Republican chairman, Rep. Michael Guest of Mississippi, issued his own resolution to expel Santos, but didn’t attach a timeline.

Garcia labeled his resolution “privileged,” meaning it must be addressed in two days. While Santos has previously received cynical partisan backing, it’s hard to see many Republicans lining up to defend him.

House investigators compiled more than 170,000 pages of documents and testimonies from witnesses to paint the picture of Santos’ grift. The serial liar is accused of using political donations to fund his high-flying lifestyle, along with creating a fraudulent consulting company that transferred thousands of dollars into one of Santos’ personal checking accounts.

The bipartisan report concludes Santos “sought to fraudulently exploit every aspect of his House candidacy for his own personal financial profit.”

Over the weekend, Santos acknowledged his farce is likely over.

“I know I’m going to get expelled when this expulsion resolution goes to the floor,” he said in a live discussion on Twitter. “I’ve done the math over and over, and it doesn’t look really good.”

Santos lied about his business background, Jewish heritage and even his mother dying on 9/11.

But as it turns out, his downfall may actually come from lying about OnlyFans.

What a perfect end to this gay, MAGA saga.

The liberal advocacy group, MoveOn, rented the perfect balloon for the proceedings.

well, here is the 15-foot George Santos balloon that @MoveOn staged near the Capitol pic.twitter.com/a12ACdw355 — Michael Gold (@migold) November 28, 2023

His tombstone shall read:



Here lies George Santos



just like he always did~ — Teresa Tano (@ttano2222) November 28, 2023

Guarantee nobody is loving this more than George Santos. Has he taken a photo with the balloon yet? https://t.co/QJjBfB4VEK — Jacob Rubashkin (@JacobRubashkin) November 28, 2023

Imagine finding this in some storage unit in 10 years and asking who this person is. https://t.co/yqoiDRHRGa — Maury Brown (@BizballMaury) November 28, 2023

him: you better not be a cunty inflatable george santos when i get there



me: https://t.co/P5hJcPDvTJ — david (@davidsabryg) November 28, 2023

In pure evil gay fashion, Santos is indicating he’ll spill secrets about his colleagues’ debauchery in the event he’s expelled.

“Within the ranks of the United States Congress there’s felons galore,” he said. “There’s people with all sorts of sheisty backgrounds and all of a sudden George Santos is the Mary Magdalene of United States Congress.”

Oh, Saint Santos! Finish them!

“These people need to understand it’s done when I say it’s done, when I want it to be done, not when they want it to be done,” he threatened. “That’s kind of where we are there.”

Amazingly, Santos isn’t the first degenerate GOP rep. who’s threatened to expose his colleagues. Madison Cawthorn claimed other Republican House members held orgies… and then photos leaked of him dressed in sexy women’s lingerie.

HYSTERICAL: Photos Show Madison Cawthorn Partying In Women’s Lingerie



Photos show Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) partying in women’s lingerie and hoop earrings.



Haha ? ? ? Guess those rumors of sex orgies are true! What an ugly woman he makes!#BlueVoices pic.twitter.com/ukzmhNSnbX — ????????? ????????????????? (@ResisterChic) April 25, 2022

There was also a gay face-humping vid.

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, another degenerate, is also being threatened with the Cawthorn treatment.

We know one thing: leaked photos of Santos wearing anything aren’t on anybody’s holiday list! Let’s hope this war ends without any retaliations.

Pls…🙏🙏🙏