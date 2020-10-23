girl bye!

Rick Santorum tries to suggest Trump isn’t racist, gets his a** handed to him on live TV

During last night’s post-presidential debate show on CNN, failed 2012 presidential candidate and professional homophobe Rick Santorum defended Donald Trump‘s racism and falsely claimed that “nobody called Donald Trump a racist before he was president of the United States–other than the Central Park thing.”

Of course, this is absolutely, positively 100% not true. People have been pointing out Trump’s blatantly racist behavior for nearly half a century now.

The first documented time was in 1973 when the U.S. Department of Justice sued the Trump Management Corporation for violating the Fair Housing Act by discriminating against Black tenants.

Since then, there have been countless other instances of Trump being accused of racism over the past five decades as documented in this exhaustive article published by Vox in 2016.

Twitter responded to Santorum’s false statement accordingly…

