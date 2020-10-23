Rick Santorum tries to suggest Trump isn’t racist, gets his a** handed to him on live TV

During last night’s post-presidential debate show on CNN, failed 2012 presidential candidate and professional homophobe Rick Santorum defended Donald Trump‘s racism and falsely claimed that “nobody called Donald Trump a racist before he was president of the United States–other than the Central Park thing.”

Rick Santorum seriously tried to claim "nobody called Donald Trump a racist before he was president of the United States. No one." As you can imagine, it caused a bit of a stir on the CNN set. pic.twitter.com/m8ybV5lKNt — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) October 23, 2020

Of course, this is absolutely, positively 100% not true. People have been pointing out Trump’s blatantly racist behavior for nearly half a century now.

The first documented time was in 1973 when the U.S. Department of Justice sued the Trump Management Corporation for violating the Fair Housing Act by discriminating against Black tenants.

Since then, there have been countless other instances of Trump being accused of racism over the past five decades as documented in this exhaustive article published by Vox in 2016.

Twitter responded to Santorum’s false statement accordingly…

"Nobody called Donald Trump a racist before he was president" – Rick Santorum – Central Park 5

– Birther

– Housing discrimination

…etc etc etc etc etc etc pic.twitter.com/AW4Px4T8tP — Kailei Carr (@kaileicarr) October 23, 2020

Rick Santorum just called the Central Park Five a “thing” that isn’t racist. — Teen for Joemala ???? (@KhiveBidenBro) October 23, 2020

"No one called Donald Trump a racist before he was president" – Rick Santorum just now. Uh buddy…. — Lily Adams (@adamslily) October 23, 2020

Rick Santorum said “Nobody called Donald Trump a racist before he was president…other than the Central Park thing.” Actually, the Nixon administration sued Donald Trump for racial discrimination way back in 1973. pic.twitter.com/EgPKhVKmn6 — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) October 23, 2020

Rick Santorum on CNN: "No one called Donald Trump a racist before he was president . . . except for the Central Park Five thing" Yes, just a minor "thing" involving five innocent people who Trump said deserved the death penalty And let's not forget that whole birther thing — Chris Lu (@ChrisLu44) October 23, 2020

Rick Santorum on CNN trying to defend trump being a racist. Also indefensible — SICK OF Agolf Twitler (@bblock29) October 23, 2020

Rick Santorum: Nobody said that Trump was racist before he was President. Well, Rick, you might want to check some facts from 1975, 1989, and 2011. Those were before he was President, in case you lost your calendar.#BidenWonTheDebate pic.twitter.com/WwJ3OiV8CW — JRehling (@JRehling) October 23, 2020

.@RickSantorum “no one called Trump a racist before he became POTUS” Senator, I called him racist way before he became a candidate……and many others…..and when you support White supremacists that makes you a racist, period…. — Please wear a mask! Do it for the World please… (@chefjoseandres) October 23, 2020

Rick Santorum on @CNN just said, "No one ever accused Donald Trump of being a racist before he ran for president." I mean, I guess if you leave out birtherism, redlining, the Central Park 5, and all the other racist things Trump has done and said, he's right. — The Rude Pundit (@rudepundit) October 23, 2020

“Nobody called Donald Trump a racist before he was President.” – Rick Santorum, who CNN still pays to say words for some reason. — Tara (@tara_atrandom) October 23, 2020

