Ricky Martin shows off his tan line (or lack thereof) with naked sunbathing selfie

An Instagram reel posted by Ricky Martin has quickly notched up over 600,000 likes (way more than his usual postings). The reason? He appears to be sunbathing naked.
“Avoiding tan lines! Thank you, you’re welcome,” he captioned the two images that appear. A snippet of video shows a palm-fringed blue sky, a beautiful pool and a cute cabana.
The posting has prompted over 23,000 comments on Instagram, of which the vast majority were approving.
It also proved popular on Martin’s official Twitter account.
Ricky is about to break the internet 👀— Dr. Haidak (JP), Psy.D. 🇺🇸🇮🇱🏳️🌈 (@JHaidak) September 15, 2023
Martin, 51, announced a couple of months ago that he was splitting from his husband of six years, artist Jwan Yosef. The two have maintained they will remain family and will co-parent their children. Martin has posted supportive messages on Yosef’s Instagram postings since that time, suggesting things haven’t turned ugly between them.
Besides touring with his music, Ricky Martin will soon be gracing TV screens again in a new show. He’s set to co-star in Apple TV’s 1970s-set comedy-drama, Palm Royale, alongside Kristen Wiig. It’s a 10-part adaptation of the novel, Mr. & Mrs. American Pie.
4 Comments
CatholicXXX
I think the husband is soooo much hotter. I need his stuff
Stan H
How sad that to feel good about yourself you resort to naked selfies. Seeking validation for looks is not healthy. Yes he has a great body but he will sink into a major depression once he realizes that’s what most people judge him on. This is something he helped facilitate. Look at the mess at certain female celebs. They get too much plastic surgery and look like something you stick on a window.
myloginname
That looks delicious!
Jack Meoff
It’s not like there haven’t been other naked and more revealing pics of Ricky’s junk on the Internet before.