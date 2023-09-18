Ricky Martin shows off his tan line (or lack thereof) with naked sunbathing selfie

An Instagram reel posted by Ricky Martin has quickly notched up over 600,000 likes (way more than his usual postings). The reason? He appears to be sunbathing naked.

“Avoiding tan lines! Thank you, you’re welcome,” he captioned the two images that appear. A snippet of video shows a palm-fringed blue sky, a beautiful pool and a cute cabana.

The posting has prompted over 23,000 comments on Instagram, of which the vast majority were approving.

It also proved popular on Martin’s official Twitter account.

Ricky is about to break the internet 👀 — Dr. Haidak (JP), Psy.D. 🇺🇸🇮🇱🏳️‍🌈 (@JHaidak) September 15, 2023

Martin, 51, announced a couple of months ago that he was splitting from his husband of six years, artist Jwan Yosef. The two have maintained they will remain family and will co-parent their children. Martin has posted supportive messages on Yosef’s Instagram postings since that time, suggesting things haven’t turned ugly between them.

Besides touring with his music, Ricky Martin will soon be gracing TV screens again in a new show. He’s set to co-star in Apple TV’s 1970s-set comedy-drama, Palm Royale, alongside Kristen Wiig. It’s a 10-part adaptation of the novel, Mr. & Mrs. American Pie.